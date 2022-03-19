Washington is still ahead of the pack in girls wrestling.
That’s what area coaches and media members decided in the 2021-22 Missourian All-Area voting.
Washington junior Julia Donnelly was named the wrestler of the year while Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm was the runaway winner for coach of the year.
Donnelly (110) was the lone area state medalist this season, placing fourth at the MSHSAA Championships. She finished with a record of 38-8. She was 3-2 at the state meet with both losses coming to the same wrestler, Lebanon’s Jessa Joiner.
It was Donnelly’s second state medal as she finished fifth at 102 pounds in 2021.
Donnelly also was a unanimous pick for the first team at 110 pounds.
Making the All-Area first team were:
• 100 — St. Clair’s Summer Fangers.
• 105 — Washington’s Nina Zimmermann.
• 110 — Washington’s Julia Donnelly.
• 115 — Union’s Lillie Zimmermann.
• 120 — Washington’s Kendra Bliss.
• 125 — St. Clair’s Audrey DeClue.
• 130 — Washington’s Lindsay Sprung.
• 135 — Washington’s Annelise Obermark.
• 141 — St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker.
• 149 — St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson.
• 159 — Owensville’s Bailee Dare.
• 174 — Washington’s Shelby Whitacre.
• 194 — Washington’s Paytin Welsh.
• 235 — Sullivan’s Mackenzie Logsdon.
Named to the second team were:
• 105 — St. Clair’s Janessa Avila.
• 110 — Union’s Josey Alfermann.
• 115 — Washington’s Ava Griffey.
• 120 — Pacific’s Zoe Fisher.
• 125 — St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Aine Callahan.
• 130 — St. Clair’s Riley Ostendorf.
• 135 — Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson.
• 141 — Union’s Ella Purschke.
• 149 — Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl and Washington’s Maggie Ortmann (tie).
• 159 — Pacific’s Scarlett Boyer.
• 174 — St. Clair’s Liberty McKenzie.
• 194 — Owensville’s Emily Krause.
Honorable mention selections were:
• 105 — Sullivan’s Marina Smith.
• 115 — Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams.
• 120 — Union’s Charly Sullivan.
• 125 — Washington’s Stella Secor.
• 130 — Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett.
• 135 — St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins.
• 141 — Pacific’s Lana Todahl.
• 149 — St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn.
• 174 — Sullivan’s Kloie Parks.
If a weight wasn’t listed, there were no additional honorees there.