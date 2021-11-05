Washington junior runner Julia Donnelly moved up three places in the final kilometer to take fourth place Friday at the MSHSAA Class 4 Cross Country Championships.
Donnelly finished with a time of 18:38.2 on the course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
The Lady Jays qualified as a team for the Class 4 race, placing 12th with 275 points.
No other area runners made it onto the medal stand in day one of the two day event. Washington, Union, Pacific and Sullivan each had competitors among the field Friday.
Classes 1, 2 and 3 all run Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
