Perhaps Saturday was an omen of things to come.
Washington senior cross country runner Julia Donnelly will be hoping to end on the podium in Columbia one more time this season after accomplishing the feat in Saturday’s Gans Creek Classic.
The site at Gans Creek Recreation Area also serves as the course for MSHSAA’s state championship races in November.
Donnelly ranked 16th in the girls gold division Saturday, running in 19:32.2.
“Julia ran awesome to get on the podium,” Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “This week marked her eighth week of training since she has been cleared from her stress fracture. From the Festus meet to Gans Creek she dropped an incredible 50 seconds.”
The Lady Jays scored 821 team points to finish 34th in the division.
Blue Springs won the team title with 130 points, edging runner-up Lafayette by just one point.
Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford, the 2019 Class 4 state champion, won the race in 18:00.3.
Washington fielded two male runners in the varsity gold division, junior Logan Luttrell (100th, 17:23.6) and freshman Steven Broadbent (251st, 19:23.1).
“Gans is fast and (Luttrell) took advantage of that, but he ran a smart race,” Olszowka said. “He was patient at the start and he continuously moved through the field, improving 51 places over the last four kilometers.”
Following Donnelly for the Lady Jays were Kendra Bliss (195th, 22:32.1), Leah Wheeler (202nd, 22:39.6), Presley Kiser (232nd, 23:03), Annelise Obermark (258th, 23:36.8), Isabella Von Behren (264th, 23:46.8) and Lindsey Mueller (28st, 24:19.3).
“Big drops were the theme of the day for us,” Olszowka said. “As a team the girls dropped 4:06 total. Kendra and Presley both dropped over 50 seconds. Izzy and Leah both dropped over 40 seconds. Lindsey also dropped 36 seconds.”
Washington will host the Washington Invitational this coming Saturday at Big Driver, starting at 9 a.m.
