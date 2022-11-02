The Washington cross country Blue Jays will send a pair of runners to the state championships.
Both senior Julia Donnelly and junior Logan Luttrell placed in the top 30 individual runners Saturday in the Class 4 District 3 race at Parkway Central.
The Lady Jays ranked sixth in the district with 184 team points.
The top four girls teams in the district were Tolton Catholic (49), St. Joseph’s Academy (70), MICDS (88) and Ft. Zumwalt South (154).
On the boys side, Washington fielded just two runners and did not record a team score.
Lutheran St. Charles won the district with 49 points. Other state qualifying teams included De Smet (81), Parkway Central (89) and Ft. Zumwalt East (118).
Donnelly was the individual runner-up in the girls race, placing second in 19:15.06.
Only MICDS senior Julia Ray turned in a faster time at 18:36.64.
“We have the No 1 runner in our district, (and) Julia wants to be that runner,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We talked for the last few weeks about setting up to run against Julia Ray. Saturday was just a set up for the state championships. We had to see how far we could go with her and mentally prepare for what we will have to do next week.”
The race was the second head-to-head result between Donnelly and Ray this season after both ran in the Gans Creek Classic’s gold varsity division Sept. 24. Ray finished second in that race and Donnelly 16th.
Ray was 1:13.6 faster than Donnelly in September, but only 39.02 seconds faster Saturday.
“Julia ran very, very strong throughout the entire race, matching her step for step for two miles,” Olszowka said. “Julia’s finishing second in our district and beating several girls who are ranked above her is setting her up for a big move at the state championships.”
St. Charles junior Nate Maples had the fastest boys time of 17:03.47.
Luttrell clocked in at 17:28.11 to place seventh in the boys race.
“We knew as long as nothing bad happened Logan was going to qualify,” Olszowka said. “We came up with a more aggressive race plan than usual so he would be prepared to do it at the state championship. Logan was a beast for all three miles. He went out with the big dogs, hung with them, and finished with them. For him to move to a top 10 finish says volumes about the hard work and dedication he has put into cross country over the summer and throughout this season.”
Tolton junior Sarah Steevens was the girls’ cut-line runner for state qualification in the district, finishing 30th in 22:28.43.
The second Lady Jays runner to cross the finish line was senior Leah Wheeler, who clocked in at 22:43.8 to place 33rd.
Washington juniors Kendra Bliss (23:18.31) and Annelise Obermark (23:22.29) finished together in 48th and 49th.
Also running for the Lady Jays were sophomore Lindsey Mueller (56th, 23:39.09), sophomore Isabella Von Behren (59th, 23:44.68) and sophomore Presley Kiser (63rd, 23:57.72).
Freshman Steven Broadbent ranked 40th in the boys race in a time of 18:35.36.
The boys qualifying cut-line mark in the district was set by 30th-place finisher Andy Hoette, a Zumwalt East senior, in 18:11.21.
The Class 4 cross country state championship take place Friday at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Donnelly and the rest of the Class 4 girls will run at 11:15 a.m.
Luttrell and the Class 4 boys are scheduled to race at noon.
