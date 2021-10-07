Washington junior Julia Donnelly still had a move to make once she reached the top of “Heartbreak Hill” Saturday.
Donnelly came up the hill on the heels of Parkway North’s Tabitha Bevan and moved ahead in the final stretch of course to take second place in the varsity girls race in a time of 19:41.27.
Her efforts led the Lady Jays to a fourth-place team finish in the race with 81 points.
Wentzville Liberty, led by race winner Ally Kruger (19:34.37), earned 41 points to lead the team standings.
Other girls team scores included Lutheran South with 77, Parkway Central with 80, Parkway North with 95, Pacific with 119 and Ft. Zumwalt East with 161.
In the boys race, Adam Snoke (16:40.7) of Lutheran South turned in the top time.
Parkway Central scored 65 points to win the boys team title, followed by Union (83), Wentzville Liberty (97), Ft. Zumwalt East (102), Lutheran South (112), Hannibal (124), Pacific (165), Parkway North (171) and Troy (173).
Leah Wheeler was the second Washington girls runner to finish, placing 17th in 22:29.8.
Also running for the Lady Jays were Annelise Obermark (21st, 23:12.5), Isabella Von Behren (26th, 23:42.5), Lindsay Sprung (28th, 23:53.2) and Avery Johnson (37th, 24:51).
In the boys race, Washington entered just three runners and did not record a team score.
Ethan Bliss led the Jays from 26th place in 19:24.9.
Logan Luttrell finished just two spots back from Bliss in 28th with a time of 19:33.
Sean Barry clocked in at 21:39.7 for 51st place.
The Blue Jays run again a week from Thursday at the GAC Central Championships in St. Charles, starting at 4 p.m.