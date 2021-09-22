The Washington Lady Jays continue to rack up finishes near the top of the leaderboard this cross country season.
Julia Donnelly paced Washington at the Festus Bowles Invitational Saturday with a fourth-place finish overall in 19:56.34.
The Lady Jays earned 97 points, finishing just one point behind Festus in the race for third in the team standings.
“We had a pretty strong day at Festus,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “All the kids had time drops again. We were hoping for a little more but we will take every second we can get. Julia ran very strong again. We think she has more in the tank and will continue trying to get her to leave her comfort zone earlier in the race.”
Lafayette junior Grace Tyson won the race in 18:49.6, leading the Lady Lancers to the top of the team standings with 30 points.
In the boys race, Lafayette made it a clean sweep with 46 points. Senior Nikolas Malek was the top individual performer in 16:01.41.
Annelise Obermark also cracked the top 15 for Washington, placing 13th in 21:45.98.
“Annelise had the big-time drop weekend losing almost 45 seconds from the week before,” Olszowka said. “She is still inexperienced at the 5K distance and will continue to get stronger as long as she maintains her warrior attitude.”
Following Donnelly and Obermark for the Lady Jays were Leah Wheeler (22nd, 22:02.36), Isabella Von Behren (28th, 22:30.21), Kendra Bliss (40th, 23:18.86), Lindsay Sprung (49th, 24:20.35) and Avery Johnson (51st, 24:29.65).
“Izzy and Leah got trapped at the start and pushed to the back,” Olszowka said. “They did a great job moving through the field for the rest of the race. We will continue to work on their first mile and getting better position so we are set up better for the last mile.”
Washington fielded just two boys in the event and did not record a team score.
Ethan Bliss was the first Washington boy to finish, taking 40th place in 19:12.31.
Sean Barry finished 56th in 20:45.89.
Additional girls team scores included runner-up Seckman (85), Festus (96), De Soto (104), Hermann (136), Hillsboro (152), Webster Groves (159) and Pacific (204).
Following Lafayette in the boys race were Webster Groves (56), Festus (58), Hillsboro (85), Fox (133), De Soto (134), Vianney (201) and Pacific (202).
Washington’s next scheduled appearance at the Rolla Invitational Sept. 28 has been canceled.
The Blue Jays will host the Washington Invitational at Big Driver Oct. 2 at a time yet to be determined.