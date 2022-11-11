Washington senior Julia Donnelly outpaced all but one other runner Friday in the last race of the season.
Donnelly ran the course at Gans Creek Recreation Area in 18:52.4 Friday to finish second in the Class 4 state championship race behind only MICDS senior Julia Ray (18:14.7).
“I’m happy with how I did,” Donnelly said. “Obviously, I wanted first, but I’m happy. This is a good way to end the season.”
Donnelly’s run marked the top finish for a Washington runner in a cross country state race apart from the school’s three individual state titles — Mikayla Reed (2016) and Jill Kingsbury (1981 and 1982).
“I thought she ran a fabulous race,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “She always competes whether it’s in practice or in a competition.”
Donnelly finished nearly 14 seconds ahead of third-place runner Abigail Street, a Webb City senior.
She was the lone area runner to finish on the medal stand in the Class 4 girls race. Webster Groves sophomore Parker Allen established the cutoff time for the state medal finishers, ranking 25th in 19:56.
Sullivan senior Emily Willman was the next area representative to cross the finish line after Donnelly, doing so in 33rd place in 20:24.2.
Pacific freshman Grace Dryer finished in 43rd in 20:46.6.
“Grace (ran) a strong time of 20:46,” Pacific Head Coach Rob Schwierjohn said. “Her hard work and competitive spirit helped her to a strong finish.”
Union junior Kelsey Brake ranked 89th, crossing the finish in 21:48.9.
“She really had a fire in her before the race,” Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said. “She was excited to race. She got out aggressive and pushed well through the wind.”
St. Clair sophomore Brooklyn Cannon finished 113th in 22:21.5.
“Our plan for Brooklyn was to have her get out to a hard first mile and get the idea of what that is going to feel like when she makes a run for a state medal next season,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
St. Clair senior Melodi Miller came in 135th in 23:04.5.
Tolton Catholic captured its first of two state championship in this year’s races. The Tolton girls scored 109 points to win the Class 4 girls title. Tolton also won the Class 3 boys state title Saturday.
Tolton’s Lady Trailblazers narrowly won their title Friday, edging out runner-up Rockwood Summit (111) by just two points.
Clayton (112) and Kearney (124) rounded out the top four teams in the division, each taking home a state trophy.
Rolla (191), West Plains (196), Festus (196), Webb City (204), Farmington (212), St. Joseph’s Academy (215), MICDS (239), Bolivar (254), Smithville (287), Platte County (318), Ft. Zumwalt South (332) and Warrensburg (495) also qualified a full team.