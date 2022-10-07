Apart from the starting push, nobody was keeping up with Washington senior Julia Donnelly Saturday.
Donnelly led from the early stages of the Washington Invitational at Big Driver all the way to the conclusion, finishing in 19:59.47, more than 41 seconds ahead of the next runner.
“Julia had her best all-around race this year,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Her mental toughness is about the best we’ve ever seen.”
Sullivan’s Emily Willman was the runner up in 20:40.93.
Wentzville Liberty captured the team win in the girls race with 31 points. Each of the Lady Eagles top five runners finished 16th or better.
The host Lady Jays ranked second with 53 points.
Union was fourth at 77 points behind Parkway Central’s 63.
Pacific’s Grace Dryer (22:06.83) and Union’s Kelsey Brake (22:35.51) both cracked the top 10. Dryer ranked sixth and Brake eighth.
Union’s Abigail Spurgegon was the 15th runner to cross the finish line in 23:10.26.
Washington’s next four runners after Donnelly were packed together, each finishing between 17th and 21st.
Annelise Obermark (23:15.68) and Leah Wheeler (23:16.09) finished back-to-back in 17th and 18th place.
After Liberty’s Kailey Lawrence, Washington’s Isabella Von Behren (23:49.3) and Presley Kiser (23:56.76) came across the line in 20th and 21st place.
“The rest of the girls are coming along right when we need them,” Olszowka said. “Annelise and Leah ran a great race together as did Izzy and Presley. When we start to pack things up, we are going to be very dangerous at districts.”
Also running for Union were Olivia Mehringer (32nd, 26:01.93), Cordelia Schreck (33rd, 26:06.87) and Amy Schreck (35th, 26:16.48).
Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel ranked 28th in 24:56.5. Bella Jones (36th, 27:53.28) and Hanna Lane (39th, 28:43.57) also finished for the Lady Indians.
Pacific, Sullivan, Parkway North, Timberland, Holt and Silex did not field enough runners to record team scores.
“The race is a major undertaking,” Olszowka said. “We have been out there mowing trails, moving dirt, and mulch since May. In my time at Washington our hosted events have become notoriously successful. We have schools that have been with us for years, and new schools are always asking to join. The success of our meets is due to so many factors. The biggest factor is having a coaching staff with a passion for doing things right, and more importantly, providing the best possible experience for kids. Having the support of Mr. (Bill) Deckelman in making sure we have what we need to make it a great experience. We are also so fortunate and grateful for Mr. (Buzz) Eckelkamp, for not only allowing us to continue to use his property but allowing us to make any changes or modifications necessary to make the event more successful.”