Start strong and finish strong.
Washington junior Julia Donnelly did both Friday, Nov. 5, in the Class 4 girls cross country state championship race at Gans Creek in Columbia.
Donnelly clocked in at 18:38.2 to finish fourth place and earn a spot on not just the medal stand but the podium as well.
Donnelly, who ranked seventh through both the 3,000- and 4,000-meter checkpoints, moved up the positions in the final stretch.
“I got a surge of energy and was like, ‘I’ve got to be on the podium. I’ve got to finish top five,’ as I was sprinting,” Donnelly said. “I was like, ‘I can do this,’ and everything was good.”
The race was won by West Plains senior Jordan Kantola, who was less than four seconds quicker than Donnelly at 18:28.5.
Her twin sister, Brayden Kantola, placed second at 18:29.4.
Both Kantolas graduate this year, setting the stage for Donnelly and third-place finisher Alexandria Kinstler, a freshman from Kearney, to be the all-too-early favorites for next season.
“Heck, yeah,” Donnelly said. “I’m going to take that gold.”
Donnelly started the race faster than anyone else, beating the entire field to the first checkpoint at 1,000 meters with a time of 3:27.1.
“She made her mind up last week Saturday, about 15 minutes after the district championship, that she was running for first place,” Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We talked about top 10, we said make the top five, and her response was, ‘What about first place?’ That’s what she raced for. She put herself in that position. That’s something that we beg kids to do. Some kids are willing to make it hurt, and she’s one of those kids.”
Donnelly fell back five positions to sixth at the 2,000-meter checkpoint and then back to seventh through most of the back half of the race before making her move in the final stage.
“The kid’s a warrior,” Olszowka said. “We didn’t have the best summer, but every day is a race for her. She approaches every workout with a desire to win. She went through a great track season, running 5:19 and not even getting out of districts. That puts a little fire under you and keeps you motivated. She was on the podium in wrestling. Her mental toughness has come so far.”
Donnelly was the fifth-place finisher in the 102-pound division for girls wrestling last winter.
This race added her first state cross country medal to her growing collection.
It continues a run of now eight consecutive seasons for the Lady Jays’ cross country program with at least one state medalist.
“I’m so happy I could continue that for the school,” Donnelly said. “It means a lot.”
That streak dates back all the way to the freshman year of alumna Mikayla Reed, in 2014. Reed now runs for the Missouri Tigers.
Claire Ayers (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale) and Mia Reed (Missouri Baptist) helped extend that streak the past few seasons.
Back when that streak started, the state meet was held annually at Oak Center Golf Course in Jefferson City but moved to Gans Creek in 2019.
“I really like this course,” Donnelly said. “It’s super flat. Nothing compared to Big Driver. I was flying on it. It’s like a different type of competition — you’re not fighting on hills; you’re fighting yourself, really.”
Washington qualified its full team to run in the race, finishing 12th with 275 points.
“I love having the team here,” Donnelly said. “They’re my biggest supporters, and I love them all. We’re a huge family, and I really love them. It means a lot to me.”
Donnelly has two more athletic seasons to go in her junior year between wrestling and track and will have high expectations for the 2022 fall campaign.
“We need the same thing out of her next year,” Olszowka said. “We have five of the seven (girls) coming back, and we need her to take a lot bigger leadership role and get the other kids to attack every workout with the same desire, the same heart and the same warrior attitude that she carries.”