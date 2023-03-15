Football fans in St. Louis were tired of waiting.
The XFL’s Battlehawks welcomed a raucous crowd of 38,310 fans along with the visiting Arlington Renegades to the (Battle)Dome at America’s Center Sunday for the first professional football game in St. Louis in three years.
St. Louis (3-1) won in a battle of teams both coming into the encounter ranking second in their divisions’ standings, beating Arlington (2-2), 24-11.
The XFL reported the attendance for the event set a new single-game record, not just for that league, but for any spring professional football league.
A pair of the XFL’s co-owners, Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson addressed and praised the assembled crowd, the latter doing so via video message.
“Today only proves what the world knows,” Garcia said. “When you’re looking for football fans with undying passion (and) undeniable loyalty, you have to play the game in St. Louis.”
St. Louis Head Coach Anthony Becht praised the turnout.
“What an environment to be a part of,” Becht said. “I was telling everyone before the game that being able to be a head coach in this league was awesome, but being assigned coach of St. Louis is next level. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity for that and really wanted to win this game for the fan base. They’ve been waiting for this for a long time. The schedule makers put three road games ahead of us, but I’m glad our guys went 2-1 on the road, came back and were able to play a well-rounded game today.”
Battlehawk quarterback A.J. McCarron, who passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, said the passion of the crowd was comparable to a game at the University of Alabama, where he played for multiple national championship runs in his college career.
According to the opposition, the dome’s atmosphere went beyond anything other XFL cities have been able to produce.
“This has by far been the loudest and craziest fans, yelling at you and booing you,” Arlington Head Coach Bob Stoops said. “That’s kind of fun. You enjoy that. They did it all today.”
After a stop on defense on Arlington’s opening possession, the Battlehawks gave the St. Louis faithful a lead with a 45-yard first drive that resulted in a 28-yard Donny Hageman field goal.
The St. Louis defense continued to give Arlington a rough time in the first half with three stops and one takeaway, a Tre Watson interception, but could not muster another score over the next three drives.
An interception by former Battlehawk Joe Powell late in the half was temporarily costly for St. Louis as it gave Arlington its best field position of the half and set up another 2020 Battlehawk, Taylor Russolino, for a 37-yard game-tying field goal.
However, the Battlehawks utilized the final three minutes and change to drive the length of the field for a 27-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Darrius Shepherd.
“We’ve been so good at two-minute offense all year long,” McCarron said. “(Offensive Coordinator) Bruce (Gradkowski) and them allow me to call my own stuff in that situation, so having the confidence in me takes a lot for Bruce himself to trust me and feel like I’m going to get us in the right situation. Bruce put us in a formation and we read it from there. It ended up being a big play for us.”
Shepherd caught eight passes for 91 yards.
McCarron found running back Brian Hill in the left flat on the bonus play as Hill stretched past a defender to push the ball across the plane of the end zone for two points. That sent St. Louis into the half with an 11-3 advantage.
Hill later celebrated with a post-touchdown swimming pantomime in the third quarter as his 15-yard touchdown run gave St. Louis a two-possession lead.
Hill rushed 18 times for 89 yards and caught two passes for 26 yards.
After Arlington drove for its first touchdown, a one-yard De’Veon Smith run, St. Louis responded with a 25-yard touchdown pass from McCarron to Hakeem Butler. Jake Sutherland caught the one-point conversion from McCarron to make it 24-11.
Butler posted five catches for 52 yards. His touchdown grab continued his streak of a touchdown in each of the first four games of the season.
The St. Louis defense held firm at the end, allowing just one score per half and surrendering just 240 yards of total offense.
Tre Watson, Nate Meadors and Silas Kelly each had interceptions for the Battlehawks, who won the takeaway battle, 4-1.
Neither defense recorded a sack until Travis Feeney and Carson Wells together dragged down Renegades quarterback Kyle Sloter on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left in the fourth.
Sloter’s fumble on the play was recovered by Feeney.
“I really think it’s an advantage for us,” Becht said of the home environment at the dome. “It really does give energy to our team, and its a big deal. When the other team can’t hear and it gets loud and rowdy, and we’re swinging towels around, that’s a distraction and it’s hard. We want that every week. It’s got to be huge next week. We can do even better, I think.”
Mike Hampton and Willie Harvey Jr both made seven tackles for the Battlehawk defense. Hampson also deflected three passes.
Sloter ended the game 23-39 passing for 205 yards and three interceptions.
Smith ran nine times for 24 yards to lead the Arlington running game.
Smith followed up the lone Arlington touchdown with a pass from the running back position for a two-point conversion to tight end Sal Cannella.
Canella caught six passes for 40 yards.
Caleb Vander Esch was the Renegades’ top receiver with two grabs for 48 yards.
The Battlehawks remain at home for Week 5, hosting the D.C. Defenders Saturday night at 6 p.m. The Defenders defeated St. Louis in the nation’s capital in Week 3, 34-28, and hold a one-game lead over the Battlehawks in the XFL’s North Division.
Box Score
Arlington – 0+3+0+8=11
St. Louis – 3+8+6+7=24
First Quarter
STL – Donny Hageman 28 field goal, 5:37
Second Quarter
ARL – Taylor Russolino 37 field goal, 4:27
STL – Darrius Shepherd 27 pass from A.J. McCarron (Brian Hill pass from McCarron for two points), 0:11
Third Quarter
STL – Brian Hill 15 run (pass failed), 6:48
Fourth Quarter
ARL – De’Veon Smith 1 run (Sal Cannella pass from Smith for two points), 12:40
STL – Hakeem Butler 25 pass from McCarron (Sutherand pass from McCarron for one point), 9:55