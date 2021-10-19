In a battle of Bulldogs, Dixon got the advantage in this year’s soccer matchup.
Dixon (6-3) topped St. Clair (0-15) Wednesday, 9-1.
St. Clair sophomore Jaxson Richardson recorded his third goal of the season in the first half.
Freshman Hollander Baumann recorded the assist.
Goalkeeper Nathan Bess recorded 19 saves.
Dixon led 4-1 at the intermission before adding five goals in the second period.
Thursday’s scheduled game at St. Pius X was canceled.
The Bulldogs return home Monday to host Sullivan in Four Rivers Conference play.