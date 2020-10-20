Road trips were not fortuitous for the Bulldogs this week.

St. Clair soccer (1-12) fell in back-to-back games on the road at Dixon (9-4) Wednesday, 9-3, and at St. Pius X (6-10) Thursday, 9-1.

Dixon

St. Clair scored two of its goals in the first half, but still trailed, 7-2, at the intermission.

Brady Parmeley, Dakota Presley and Sebastian Vitt each scored for the Bulldogs.

Zach Browne made two assists.

St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker turned in 14 saves.

St. Pius X

St. Pius led, 5-0, at the end of the first half.

Brandon Barnes put St. Clair on the scoreboard with a second period goal, assisted by Browne. 

Thacker made 16 saves.

The Bulldogs finish out Four Rivers Conference play Monday at Sullivan, starting at 5 p.m.