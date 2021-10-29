These are the runs that make or break a season.
The cross country postseason gets started Saturday with the district meets.
With no sectional round, this day of racing will determine which runners advance to the state meets Nov. 5 and 6 in Columbia.
To make the cut, runners will either have to finish in the top 30 individually or be on one of the top four squads in the team standings.
There are many paths for runners to take to get to Columbia as area teams will head to five different sites for Saturday’s district races.
There are five Franklin County teams in Class 4, and they’ll be spending Saturday spread out among three different locales.
The closest race will be in Washington at Big Driver, the host for both the Class 5 District 3 and Class 4 District 3 meets this year.
Washington race fans will be relieved that the Blue Jays are back in Class 4 this season after an error in the enrollment number the district reported to MSHSAA resulted in the team being bumped up to Class 5 in 2020.
Washington won’t be the only area team at Big Driver as the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys are in the district.
Union and Sullivan are both in Class 4 District 2, which will run at Bolivar Municipal Golf Course.
Pacific is in Class 4 District 1, which will run at Hillsboro’s Bridle Ridge Acres.
Three different districts will all be running at Linn High School Saturday, as the Osage County school hosts Class 3 District 3, Class 2 District 3 and Class 1 District 3.
St. Clair, the Borgia girls and Owensville will all be in the Class 3 race at Linn. Hermann is in the Class 2 District 3 race. New Haven runs at Linn’s Class 1 race.
St. James and Cuba are in Class 3 District 2, which runs at Clever.
Big Driver
The Class 5 boys race first at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Class 5 girls at 10 a.m. The Class 4 boys run at 10:30 a.m. and the Class 4 girls at 11 a.m.
In addition to Washington and the Borgia boys, the Class 4 teams involved include De Smet (boys only), Ft. Zumwalt East, Hannibal, Hazelwood East, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles (boys only), McCluer North, Mexico, Moberly, North Point, Parkway Central, Parkway North, St. Charles, St. Dominic, St. Joseph’s Academy (girls only), Ursuline Academy (girls only) and Warrenton.
The Class 5 teams include Battle, Francis Howell, Francis Howell Central, Francis Howell North, Ft. Zumwalt North, Ft. Zumwalt South, Ft. Zumwalt West, Hazelwood West, Helias Catholic, Hickman, Holt, Wentzville Liberty, Pattonville, Ritenour, Rock Bridge, Timberland and Troy.
Bolivar
The day begins with the Class 4 boys at 10 a.m., followed by the Class 5 District 2 boys at 10:30 a.m.
The Class 4 District 2 girls run at 11 a.m. with the Class 5 District 2 girls to follow at 11:30 a.m.
An alternate race for both classes will run at 12:10 p.m.
Joining Union and Sullivan in the Class 4 races will be Bolivar, Camdenton, Capital City, Carl Junction, Hillcrest, Jefferson City, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, McDonald County, Monett, Nevada, Rolla, Springfield Catholic (boys only), Webb City, West Plains and Willard.
Hillsboro
The event also features runners from Class 5 District 1. The Class 4 boys run first at 9:30 a.m. The Class 5 boys follow at 10:15 a.m.
The Class 4 girls then run at 11 a.m., followed by the Class 5 girls at 11:45 a.m.
Pacific will be running against Affton, Cape Girardeau Central, Chaminade (boys only), Clayton, the Collegiate School of Med-Bio Science, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Hillsboro, John Burroughs (girls only), Ladue, North County, Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (girls only), Perryville, Rockwood Summit, University City, Vianney (boys only), Westminster Christian Academy (girls only) and Windsor.
Linn
Class 3 races start the day. The Class 3 boys run at 10 a.m., followed by the Class 3 girls at 10:45 a.m.
Class 2 begins at noon with the boys running first and the girls to follow at 12:45 p.m.
Class 1 concludes that day with the boys running at 2 p.m. and the girls at 2:45 p.m.
Competing with St. Clair, Owensville and the Borgia girls in the Class 3 races will be Blair Oaks, Bowling Green, Centralia, Tolton Catholic, Fatima, Fulton, Hallsville, Lutheran St. Charles (girls only), Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (boys only), Montgomery County, Normandy, North Callaway, Orchard Farm, Palmyra, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer-South Berkeley, Whitfield, Winfield and Wright City.
Hermann’s competition in Class 2 includes Belle, Calvary Lutheran (boys only), O’Fallon Christian, Clark County, Dixon (boys only), Duchesne, Elsberry, Harrisburg (girls only), Highland, Licking, Linn, Mark Twain, Missouri Military Academy (boys only), Monroe City, New Bloomfield, Russellville, Skyline, South Callaway, South Shelby, Stover and Tipton.
Running against New Haven in Class 1 will be Calvary Lutheran (girls only), Chamois, Climax Springs, Clopton, Columbia Independent, Community, Crocker, Glasgow, Green Ridge, Hermitage, Higbee (girls only), Jamestown (boys only), Lakeland, Macks Creek, Marion County, Montrose, New Franklin (boys only), Otterville (boys only), Prairie Home, Sacred Heart, Silex, Smithton, Stoutland, Van-Far, Vienna, Wellsville-Middletown and Westran.