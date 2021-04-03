Lauren Dickhut looped a shot over the St. Pius goalkeeper with 24 seconds to play Wednesday to lift the St. Francis Borgia Regional soccer Lady Knights to a 2-1 victory.
“Lauren cut the ball to her left foot and buried the shot in the top left corner of the goal,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “Definitely an exciting finish to a back-and-forth game.”
Borgia improved to 4-3 on the season with the win.
“Our games with St. Pius are always tough and close,” Severino said. “The last few times, they got the better of us, but this time we finished it out. It was awesome to get a win going into the (Easter) break.”
Borgia’s fist goal was scored by Gretchen Overman early in the second half on a shot from about 30 yards out to open scoring.
Overman also assisted on Dickhut’s game winner.
Overall, Severino was pleased with her team’s performance.
“I felt like we did a good job of possessing the ball and making well-timed runs and passes that led to scoring chances,” Severino said.
Severino praised the play of Alliyah Thanawalla.
“Alliyah Thanawalla had a nice game, working the ball down the sideline and finding open players in the middle,” Severino said. “She’s had a great start to the season.”
Borgia returns to action Tuesday, hosting Notre Dame to start Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play. That kicks off at 5 p.m.