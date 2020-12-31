Forget that the year 2020 had no competition from the middle of March through late May. Despite that layoff, there were still very competitive athletic contests played during the year.
Below are some of the top contests.
• Football — Union 41, Pacific 40.
In a game featuring five lead changes and two ties, the Union Wildcats won on an extra point. Diego Orozco, a three-sport fall athlete (soccer, cross country, football), booted the deciding extra point following Liam Hughes’ two-yard run with 9:58 to play.
Hughes ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 163 yards and three scores.
Both teams adapted during the game, moving between rushing and passing attacks. Gary Vogel led Union to the win in relief of Justin Grahl, who was quarantined.
• Football II — Union 21, Sullivan 20.
Playing for the second time of the season, Union seemed to be in dire straits heading into the fourth quarter of the Class 4 District 2 semifinal.
Ty Shetley scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to lift the visiting Eagles to a 20-7 lead. Union came back on a pair of touchdown chucks by Hughes, one of 22 yards to Donavan Rutledge and one of 53 yards to Ryan Ewald. Orozco came through once again for the winning point and his conversion on the score with 2:59 to play completed the comeback.
• Volleyball — St. Clair def. Hermann, 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 15-12.
It took an epic match for the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs to win their first-ever Four Rivers Conference volleyball title. Hosting perennial power Hermann, the Lady Bulldogs prevailed in five sets over the visitors to earn the FRC pennant. This was the first season for five-set matches in MSHSAA.
Senior middle hitter Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair with a triple-double. She logged 16 kills, 35 digs, 12 blocks and an ace. Her showdown with FRC player of the year Grace Winkelmann in the fifth set was epic. Winkelmann ended with 31 kills, 18 digs, five aces and two blocks.
Both sides picked up many big hits.
In the end, Hermann had no answer for senior outside hitter Makayla Johnson, who continued to baffle the Lady Bearcats with her two-handed dump over the block. Johnson ended with 19 kills and 44 digs in what turned out to be her final action of the season due to quarantine.
• Volleyball II — Borgia def. Lafayette, 25-21, 25-22, 15-25, 20-25, 18-16.
Borgia knew it faced a massive challenge to extend its district title streak to 23 when classes and districts were announced. Not only did the defending Class 3 state champion get bumped up two classes, but it was placed into a district with perennial large school power Lafayette, the 2019 Class 4 runner-up.
The teams were seeded first and second for the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at Borgia. The title match between the two lived up to expectations and more.
Borgia breezed through the first two games, but Lafayette grabbed the momentum to take the next two.
In the fifth game, each team had match point. Following a long rally, junior outside hitter Ella Brinkmann blasted down the winning kill to end it, 18-16.
Brinkmann ended with 28 kills, 26 digs, three assists, two blocks and an ace. Annie Arand ended with 53 assists, 22 digs, two kills and one block.
• Volleyball III — Borgia def. Hermann, 25-21, 12-25, 24-26, 25-21, 15-7.
Borgia, which swept the Lady Bearcats to win the Hermann Tournament, struggled in its return visit to Hermann.
The Lady Knights won the first game, but couldn’t stem the Hermann tide in the next two. The Lady Knights won the fourth game and forced a fifth, rolling to a 15-7 win in that set.
Brinkmann led Borgia with 32 kills. Winkelmann was the Hermann kills leader with 21.
For Borgia, Lily Brown had 16 kills and Caroline Glastetter added 11. Arand had 48 assists and 22 digs. Lauren Nieder picked up 22 digs as well.
For Hermann, Hannah Grosse had 53 assists while Holly Heldt posted 10 kills. Chelsey Moeckli had 18 digs to lead the defense.
• Girls Basketball — St. Clair 52, Borgia 51, Union Tournament consolation game.
Trailing 52-51 with 4.6 seconds to play, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs moved down the court to get a trophy-winning layup from Mackenzie Lowder in the Union Tournament consolation game.
Borgia took the lead when Jenna Ulrich knocked down a three-point shot with 5.8 seconds to play. St. Clair quickly got a timeout.
On the final play, Gracie Sohn inbounded the ball over the defense to Alana Hinson, who threw it to Lowder as she was cutting to the net.
Hinson’s assist helped to win the game, but her six three-point baskets, on the way to 19 points, put St. Clair into position for the win.
St. Clair led by a large margin early in the game. It was 32-16 at the half and 44-28 through three quarters. Borgia rallied in the fourth quarter and seemed poised to steal the game before the final play.
Sohn scored 17 points while Avery Lackey led Borgia with 15 points. Grace Turilli added 12 for the Lady Knights.
• AAA Baseball — Washington 5, Union 3.
While there was no American Legion baseball trophies to play for in the summer, that didn’t mean the end of baseball as many area organizations came togther to form a summer league.
One of the summer’s best games happened when Washington hosted Union in AAA action at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington scored first, but Union led for much of the game. It was 2-1 in the middle of the second. Washington scored twice in the fourth, but Union tied it in the top of the sixth, 3-3.
Brandon Stahlman hammered a two-run shot to right center field to plate Sam Glosemeyer and himself, putting Washington up, 5-3.
Stahlman then hurled two innings in relief of Caleb Kleekamp to secure the win.
Kleekamp worked around allowing eight hits and two hit batters over five innings. Union stranded 10 runners against the starter and struck out six times.
Union featured pitching by committee and that worked to keep Washington off balance for most of the game.
Unfortunately, it was the only meeting of the season between the teams. Washington played a full schedule, running into July. Union played a minimal schedule and ended around the Independence Day break.
• Boys Basketball — Washington 40, Borgia 33, Union Tournament championship.
One of the biggest stories during the 2019-20 boys basketball season was the emergence of the Washington Blue Jays. Washington won the Turkey Tournament title by beating Ft. Zumwalt North. Washington was looking for its second tournament title at the Union Tournament.
Borgia, which had split in two games with Washington earlier in the season, was looking to continue its momentum in the new year.
In the end, Washington won a defensive battle over the Knights, 40-33.
Washington led 9-7 after one quarter, 14-13 at the half, and 26-25 through three quarters.
Washington used superior size to outrebound the Knights, 21-11. That Limited Borgia’s scoring chances. Washington also went 10-12 from the free-throw line to seal the victory.
Tournament MVP Todd Bieg netted 11 points to lead Washington while Cole Weber led the Knights with 18 points. Borgia’s Alex Brinkmann was the only other player to reach double digits with 13 points.
Bieg, Zac Coulter and Jeremiah Broadbent made the all-tournament team for Washington. Borgia’s all-tournament players were Weber and Brinkmann.
• Football — Washington 28, Camdenton 21, District semifinals.
A year after the Camdenton Lakers ended Washington’s football season, the Blue Jays turned the tables in the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.
Washington was up at the half, 14-7, after Ryan Hoerstkamp caught a pair of touchdown passes of 12 and 22 yards from Cam Millheiser.
Jacob Wormsley threw for a 67-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Ezard in the first half.
Camdenton came back to tie it, 14-14, at the end of the third quarter. Washington retook the lead, but Camdenton tied it again, 21-21, on a three-yard run by Wormsley.
With senior running back Cole Nahlik leading the way, the Blue Jays marched down the field and went ahead. Nahlik scored from 10 yards out with 1:07 to play. It was his second touchdown of the quarter. He also scored on a one-yard carry with 8:19 to play.
Devon Deckelman kicked the extra point, his fourth of the night, to make it 28-21.
Camdenton had one final drive, but the Blue Jays were able to hold on and advance to the district title contest.
• Football — Borgia 43, Priory 29, Class 3 District semifinals.
The same night Union rallied past Sullivan and Washington defeated Camdenton, the Borgia Knights came back to beat Priory in the Class 3 District 3 semifinals.
Borgia led for much of the early part of the game. The Knights were up 14-7 after one quarter and 21-13 at the half.
Priory led 22-21 after three quarters. And, that’s where things started to get interesting.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Sam Heggemann ran 46 yards for a touchdown. Heggemann ran for the two-point conversion to make it 29-22 for Borgia.
Harrison Wilmsen then ran in from 10 yards out with 7:22 to play. Myles Kee kicked the extra point to tie it, 29-29.
The tie lasted 14 seconds. Heggemann found a wide-open Sam Schmidt behind the coverage for a 48-yard touchdown pass with 7:08 to play. Jake Nowak’s kick gave Borgia a 36-29 advantage.
Heggemann scored an insurance touchdown with 1:36 to play and Borgia advanced with a 43-29 victory.
• Boys Basketball — Ft. Zumwalt North 55, Borgia 52, Turkey Tournament.
Top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North had to sweat out a 55-52 overtime win over No. 4 Borgia in the Turkey Tournament semifinals.
The Panthers jumped out to a 20-13 lead after one quarter, but the gap was narrowed to 27-25 at the half. The teams were tied after three quarters, 39-39. Borgia had a chance to win it near the end of the game, but couldn’t score.
In overtime, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Connor Turnbull turned the game around and was a force at both ends of the floor. He ended with 24 points, 11 blocked shots, six rebounds and two assists. KJ Lee added 11 points for the Panthers.
Ryan Kell led Borgia in scoring with 16 points while Grant Schroeder added 14 and Max Meyers contributed 12.
• Softball — St. Joseph’s Academy at Washington, District Tournament.
One of the biggest stories of the fall season was the emergence of the Washington softball Lady Jays.
Affectionately known as the “Baby Birds” with six freshmen on the roster, Washington’s season came to an end in the opening round of the Class 5 District 2 Tournament at Lakeview Park.
Washington was the top seed and had won 18 games in a row on the way to a 19-6 record in the regular season. St. Joseph’s Academy was the eighth seed, but that didn’t stop the Angels from scoring first.
The lower seed scored four times in the fourth inning, but Washington fought back with Lacy Monzyk’s leadoff home run in the fifth starting a rally.
Washington tied it in the sixth, 4-4, on a two-run shot by Emily Bruckerhoff.
St. Joseph’s Academy benefited from a hit batter with the bases loaded to take the lead in the top of the seventh and then got another run after a wild pitch.
Washington put two runners on base in its half of the seventh, but couldn’t score again.
• Boys Soccer — Union versus Pacific.
Pick any of the three meetings between the Wildcats and Indians as they were all classics.
In the first game for the Pacific Tournament championship, Union defeated the Indians, 1-0. Eddy Luta scored with 25 minutes to play to lift Union to the win.
The second contest, a Four Rivers Conference game at Stierberger Stadium, went all the way to penalty kicks. Union won, 1-0, after the contest went to penalty kicks.
With the game scoreless through two halves and two overtimes, Union outscored Pacific in the shootout, 3-2. Scoring for Union were Evan Hall, Jack Wagnaar and Ardell Young. Gavin Bukowsky and Blake Bearden scored for Pacific.
Ian Meyer came up with a crucial save during the penalty kicks to lift Union to the win.
When the teams met again in Pacific, the lineups were much different due to injuries and quarantines.
Pacific scored twice in the first 9:23. Connor Higginbotham and Cade Bell gave Pacific a 2-0 lead.
Union fought back to tie with 12:37 to play in the half, and the two Union goals came after a missed penalty kick.
Will Herbst and Isaiah Cojocaru brought Union back level by the intermission.
Herbst scored what proved to be the winning goal nearly eight minutes into the second half. His shot deflected off a defender and went into the net.
Union was able to make that goal hold to complete the season sweep and win the Four Rivers Conference title.
• Girls Basketball — Sullivan vs. Rolla, Class 4 District 9 Championship.
The Class 4 District 9 championship game came down to teams with a combined record of 47-5.
Sullivan (24-2) defeated top-seeded Rolla (23-3) to win the title, 43-30.
Rolla had a massive interior size advantage, but the Lady Eagles denied the ball defensively. Sullivan jumped out to a 13-7 lead after one quarter and was up 17-13 at the half. It was 24-20 through three quarters.
Mallory Shetley, Sullivan’s senior standout, scored 23 points while going 9-9 from the free-throw line. She was able to do that after being whistled for three fouls in the first quarter.
Sullivan followed up with a 49-37 win in the sectional game before losing to Carl Junction in the quarterfinals, 64-48. That quarterfinal game was the final one before COVID-19 shut down sports for over two months.