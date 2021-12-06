A 6-1 run early in the fourth quarter proved to be enough — barely — for the Crosspoint Christian School girls basketball team.
Crosspoint held on to defeat The Fulton School of St. Albans, 27-25.
Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said he felt his team played a strong game defensively and that it has focused on defense this season.
Crosspoint improved to 2-3 overall, 2-2 in the Metro Conference. The Fulton School fell to 1-1 both overall and in the league.
The Lady Cougars forged a 7-4 lead in the first quarter and were up at the half, 13-12.
The Fulton School got a pair of Ella Alt free throws with 1.9 seconds left in the third quarter to tie it, 21-21.
Neveah Huff netted back-to-back baskets early in the fourth quarter to give Crosspoint a four-point edge.
After Kate Doyle hit a free throw for Fulton St. Albans, Maggie Pierce finished off the run, putting Crosspoint up, 27-22.
That was crucial as the game turned into a defensive struggle down the stretch.
Brooke Leonard hit the game’s final field goal with 3:41 to go, cutting it to 27-24. With 1:46 to play, Doyle sank a free throw.
From there, the scoring ended.
In the fourth quarter, the teams combined for eight timeouts with four of those coming in the final minute.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint in scoring with eight points. She also had seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocked shots.
Lia Cobb netted seven points with three steals, two rebounds and a blocked shot.
Huff scored six points with nine rebounds, three blocked shots and a steal.
Maddie Humphreys, Pierce and Dominique Murray each scored two points.
Humphreys added four rebounds. Pierce had three steals, two assists and one rebound. Murray had a rebound and a steal.
Crosspoint had one three-point basket and went 2-8 from the free-throw line.
Alt led the Lady Eagles in scoring with 10 points. She hit both of her team’s three-point baskets.
Leonard netted seven points.
Doyle was next with six points.
Ruthie Parham scored the other two points.
The Lady Cougars play Friday at Thomas Jefferson before returning to host Providence Classical Christian Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m.