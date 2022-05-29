How does the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team top 2021?
Kent Getsee’s team went 24-14, winning the program’s fourth Senior Legion state title. Two of those wins came at the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in Hastings, Nebraska.
The team opens play Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, hosting the Jeffco Blazers at 5 p.m.
Returners are Sam Paule, Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Cody Vondera, Morgan Copeland and Gavin Matchell.
“The returning state champions should really help us,” Getsee said. “Sam Paule, Sam Turilli, Gavin Matchell, Dane Eckhoff, Cody Vondera and Morgan Copeland will bring experience and another year of high school games.”
Eight players move up from last year’s state runner-up Post 218 Junior Legion team.
Moving up are Drew Bunge, Tanner McPherson, Peyton Straatmann, Hanon Jarvis, Ryan Weidle, Aden Pecka, Weston Meyer and Jacob Weidle.
“All of the other guys from the Junior second-place state team will be a healthy addition,” Getsee said. “The Weidle twins can play and pitch. Aden Pecka will patrol the outfield for us. Weston Meyer will add depth to our catching position as will Peyton Straatmann. Hanon Jarvis and Tanner McPherson will shore up the corners for us and Drew Bunge will help on the mound and at first.”
Three players, Brady Hanneken, Seth Roewe and Isaac Vedder, are veterans of the Midwest Rage.
“On paper we have about 14 guys who can pitch, so we should be able to have some flexibility for damage control either on long stretches or if we get any injuries,” Getsee said. “Newcomers Brady Hanneken and Seth Roewe should help us in the pitching department, and Isaac Vedder will add to our hitting depth.”
Paule, a Washington High School player, plays shortstop and pitches. As a batter, he hit .259 last summer with nine doubles, 32 runs, 22 RBIs, 12 walks and 10 stolen bases.
He pitched in six games, starting four, going 1-1 with one save. He had a 1.77 ERA.
Turilli, who played in high school at Borgia, was the team’s leadoff hitter while playing center field and pitching.
As a batter, Turilli was the team’s leading hitter at .437 with five doubles, one triple, 40 runs, 30 RBIs, 16 walks and 11 stolen bases.
Turilli logged 33.2 innings pitched, third among the Post 218 hurlers. Over 10 games, nine starts, he went 4-3 with a 5.41 ERA.
Eckhoff, a Borgia product, played second base and saw some pitching action.
At the plate, Eckhoff hit .315 with eight doubles, five triples, 36 runs 28 RBIs and 22 walks.
Vondera, of Borgia, played manly catcher. He batted .319 with one double, two triples, 15 runs, 12 RBIs, 10 walks and four stolen bases.
Copeland, from Washington High School, was a top pitcher for the Post 297 Juniors, but came up during the playoff run. He went 2-0 in six games, including two starts, with a 1.47 ERA.
Matchell, of Washington High School, played right field and pitched.
Matchell ripped opposing pitching for a .415 average with 15 doubles, five triples and four home runs. Matchell scored 30 times and drove in a team-high 43 runs. He walked 16 times and added one stolen base.
He was the staff ace last year, going 5-1 over 10 games (eight starts). He struck out a team-high 38 batters and logged a 3.00 ERA.
Post 218 will play at an upgraded Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. The field received its turf infield upgrade this spring and the improvements are being finished up prior to the start of the season.
“We’re pretty excited to have a beautifully updated field and appreciate the serious thought that Wayne (Dunker) and Chad (Owens) put into the enhancements around the edges of the park and the field itself,” Getsee said. “It is just awesome.”
Last season, Post 218 won the Zone 1 Tournament as the host after losing in the Ninth District Tournament. Post 218 fell to NEMO Post 6 in the opener, 6-5, but came back to beat Hannibal Post 55 (Culp), the Ninth District champion, 5-2. After an off-field development cut the field to two teams, Post 218 shut out NEMO in the winner-take-all game, 3-0. Washington then swept the state tournament in Sedalia with wins over Gladstone Post 626 (22-3), Oak Grove Post 379 (8-5) and Oak Grove again (10-4).
At the Mid-South Regional, Washington fell to host Hastings Five Points Bank in the opener, 3-0, but rallied late to beat Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club, the Colorado champion, 5-4, and then knocked out Oak Grove, 6-2.
Dubuque County, Iowa, a national semifinalist, knocked out Post 218 in a game that took two days to play, 11-4.