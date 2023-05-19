It took a defending state champion to send the Lady Bulldogs home early from the Class 2 District 4 girls soccer tournament.
St. Clair (17-6-1) ended the season Monday after a 6-0 semifinal loss to Whitfield (13-1), the 2022 Class 1 state champions.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 9:02 am
“They won the state championship last year and are a really good team this year,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Getting put in the same district with them and Westminster seems baffling to a lot of people because it’s two different worlds. They’re a really good team and give them credit. They’re loaded.”
The game was played at Westminster Christian Academy, which is also hosting the other semifinal Tuesday between No. 3 Sullivan (16-6-1) and the second-seeded hosts (12-5).
St. Clair limited Whitfield to one goal in the first half on a strike by Ella Rogan from the top of the box.
Joey Jesionowski recorded 10 saves in the net for the Lady Bulldogs.
“The first half, we played really well and created some chances throughout the game,” Isgrig said. “We just couldn’t get on the end of one, but I liked the way we battled. We didn’t quit. We moved a lot of people around in the second half too and we did a good job playing together. Joey made a diving save there in the second half when it was still 1-0. She played one of her better games.”
Rogan went on to lead the Lady Warriors with a hat trick in the contest., adding one assist.
Mia Devrouax, a D1 commit for the University of Missouri, notched two goals and one assist, as well as several near misses.
“She’s a really good player,” Isgrig said. “I think she’s got a full ride to Mizzou. Autumn (Morgan) competed with her and battled, didn’t back down from her.”
Perry Rogan added one goal and one assist.
Amali McBride was credited with an assist.
St. Clair will graduate five seniors from this roster — Travis, Tiepelman, Morgan, Sammi Nickerson and Paris Perkins.
“Our five seniors as a group are awesome,” Isgrig said. “They’re great people. They’re great teammates. It’s been just an awesome group to coach. They do everything you’d ask and more. The people they are off the field, they all have bright futures ahead of them and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish. It has been a pleasure to coach all five of them.”
The team advancing from the district will play the Class 2 District 3 champion in the state quarterfinals May 27. The teams remaining in District 3 include John Burroughs, Incarnate Word Academy, MICDS and Rosati-Kain.
