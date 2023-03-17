Defending FRC champion Indians seeded No. 1 for league tournament
By Arron Hustead
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Defending FRC champion Indians seeded No. 1 for league tournament
By Arron Hustead
The Four Rivers Conference Preseason Baseball Tournament is also a tour of the conference, in a way.
Three schools will host games during the tournament’s three rounds, scheduled for March 17, 20 and 22.
The second round of games were originally planned for Saturday, but were pushed back to Monday.
The tournament, which once was known as the Four Rivers Spring Classic, has been trimmed down to just league schools and all are participating.
Games will count toward the regular season. The outcomes will, however, have no bearing on the league standings for 2023.
Sullivan and Owensville are each hosting two first round games Friday at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Union and Owensville will then host two second-round games apiece Monday at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
The final round games are set for Union and Sullivan Wednesday with two games at each location, starting at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
All eight teams from the conference are competing. They are seeded in order of last year’s final standings.
The defending league champions from Pacific are thus the No. 1 seed after completing a 7-0 trip through league play in 2022.
Union is the No. 2 seed, Hermann No. 3, Owensville No. 4, St. Clair No. 5, Sullivan No. 6, St. James No. 7 and New Haven No. 8.
Friday’s Owensville games will start with Pacific against New Haven at 1 p.m. Owensville and St. Clair follow that at 3:30 p.m.
At Sullivan, the Eagles play Hermann at 1 p.m. Union against St. James follows that at 3:30 p.m.
The teams playing in Owensville Friday will go back there Monday with the championship semifinal going first at 4 p.m. and the consolation semifinal to follow.
Teams playing at Sullivan Friday will play at Union Monday, starting with the championship semifinal at 4 p.m.
Which final-round games are located in Sullivan and which will be played in Union remains to be determined.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.