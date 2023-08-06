Troy, Alabama, Post 70 had a successful start in its bid to repeat as champions of the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Tournament.

Troy (20-5-1) won Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament, held in Pelham, Alabama, defeating the Lafayette Post 241 Drillers (18-7), 7-5 in 10 innings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.