Troy, Alabama, Post 70 had a successful start in its bid to repeat as champions of the American Legion Baseball Mid-South Regional Tournament.
Troy (20-5-1) won Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament, held in Pelham, Alabama, defeating the Lafayette Post 241 Drillers (18-7), 7-5 in 10 innings.
Troy, also the defending American Legion World Series champions, advanced to Thursday’s regional winners’ bracket semifinals against the Panola, Mississippi, Post 118 Pirates while the Drillers dropped into the first elimination game against the Ada, Oklahoma, Braves.
Troy and Lafayette ended regulation in a 4-4 tie after Lafayette scored single tallies in both the bottom of the sixth and seventh innings to erase a 4-2 deficit.
Lafayette briefly held a 2-0 lead after opening the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
Troy scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and one in the fifth.
The score remained tied at 4-4 through both the eighth and ninth frames before the away team on the scoreboard, Troy, pushed across three runs in the top of the 10th.
Lafayette rallied to get one run back in the home half of the 10th, but stranded the bases loaded as Tucker Jackson struck out Lafayette’s Erik Heiken looking to end the game.
Blake Wynn went 4-6 at the plate for Troy with two doubles, two stolen bases and two runs batted in.
Christian Hill batted 3-4 with a triple, two singles, a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Drew Shiver singled three times, scored and drove in a run.
Matt Snell doubled, singled and drove in a run.
Cason Eubanks singled twice and scored.
Mason Steele singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Jake Johnson was the starting pitcher for Post 70. In four innings, he allowed two runs on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts and a hit batter.
Aiden Wright pitched the next five innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and six walks with four strikeouts. He was the winning pitcher.
Brady Richardson pitched in the 10th inning, but did not record an out. He allowed one hit and one walk.
Jackson finished it out for the save, getting all three outs with one strikeout and one walk.
Nine hits in the game for Lafayette included a triple by Dorien Jackson and eight singles.
Heiken went 3-5 with three singles, a walk and two runs batted in.
Jackson added a single to his triple. He also walked, stole a base and scored once.
Eli Gerrard singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Dylan Dronet singled, walked and scored.
Jack Schrader singled, walked and drove in a run.
Cooper Martin walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Cohen Elkins walked and scored.
Grant Porche fired 4.1 innings to start the game for the Drillers. He allowed four runs on six hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Elkins then pitched 2.2 shutout innings and allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three.
Cameron Gonzalez worked 2.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Cabet Blanchard got the final two outs for Lafayette. He allowed one run on three hits and struck out one.
