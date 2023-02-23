The Blue Jays will have a four-man flock competing in the Class 3 Boys Wrestling Championships this week.
Washington qualified four wrestlers for the boys wrestling state — seniors Devon Deckelman and Parker Kelpe and juniors Casey Olszowka and Couper Deckard.
The Blue Jays ranked sixth as a team with 115 points this past Friday and Saturday at the Class 3 District 3 Tournament in Carl Junction.
“Overall, I was pleased with the boys’ effort this weekend,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think we came prepared to wrestle and did a great job. Everyone kept saying how hard our district was but we were able to compete and show we belong with those teams down there and finish in the top half of the field.”
The host team won the district title with 199 points, followed by Bolivar (166), McDonald County (153), Willard (134) and Branson (118) to round out the top five.
Union was also part of that district, ranking 10th with 46.5 points.
Those advancing to the Class 3 Championships will be competing this coming Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
“Individually, everyone who qualified last year did their job and pushed their way through (to) the state meet once again,” Ohm said. “These four young men have been leaders and team captains all year and we expected nothing less of them. They all know what to expect at the state meet and will come prepared and ready to wrestle at a high level.”
Deckelman won the individual district title at 126 pounds.
Olszowka ranked second at 157 pounds, Deckard third at 120 and Kelpe fourth at 113.
Deckelman went 4-0 in the tournament. Friday, he pinned Rolla’s Landen Schaper (0:44) and won a 15-0 technical fall (4:06) over Glendale’s Kenneth Hanafin.
Saturday, Deckelman assured himself of a place in the state tournament with a 3:44 pin of Hillcrest’s Gavyn Walker in the semifinals.
He ended with a 5-0 decision over Bolivar’s Maddux NeSmith in the medal round.
Olszowka reached the 157-pound finals by virtue of pinning McDonald County’s Brady Bogart (0:29) and then back-to-back technical falls over Union’s Michael Alvarado (17-2, 4:37) and Willard’s Andrew Keithley (16-0, 5:49).
In the medal round, Bolivar’s Riley Beckman slipped by in a 5-3 decision. It was just the second loss of the season for Olszowka.
Deckard pinned Camdenton’s Mason Long (2:26) in the quarterfinals, but then dropped his semifinal bout to Rolla’s Brayden Squires (8-0).
Deckard fought back through the bubble round to pin Branson’s Thomas Mutarelli and then finished with a 12-5 win over Willard’s Chris Trudell for third place.
Kelpe won his first two matches, pinning Willard’s Brady Precht (3:32) and Parkview’s Dece Thomas (3:00).
He then fell to Carl Junction’s Lucas Waler (1:08) in the semifinals.
In the bubble round, Kelpe qualified by defeating Precht a second time in 1:28.
That sent Kelpe into the third-place matchup where Glendale’s Ethan Kelly scored the win in 2:53.
The season ended in the bubble round for four Washington wrestlers — Will Kelpe (132), McLaine Graham (165), Nolan Hendrix (175) and Mac Ruoff (285).
“We put ourselves into a great position entering the blood round with still the possibility of eight state qualifiers,” Ohm said. “We just didn’t win the big matches that round we needed to. We have a lot of young kids who learned a lot this year and it just wasn’t their time yet. I think it was a great learning experience and next year we will be ready to make a big impact on any district they place us in.”
Will Kelpe went 2-2 with wins over McDonald County’s Ayden Bell (3-1 in sudden victory overtime) and Branson’s Eli Stein (18-2, 3:48). His losses were to Camdenton’s Finnegan McNitt (3-2) and Bolivar’s Chance Hensley (6-2).
Graham won three of his five matches, defeating McDonald County’s Huxley Wardlaw (3:50), Glendale’s David Tanona (0:34) and Parkview’s Jermaine Townsend (6-3). He lost to Union’s Trey Ladymon (20-5, 4:32) in the quarterfinals and Camdenton’s Jonathan Holt (2:45) in the bubble round.
Hendrix picked up a pin of Camdenton’s Payton Hinton (3:49) between losses to McDonald County’s Colter Vick (3:01) and Marshfield’s Tyce Jones (2:09).
Ruoff defeated Union’s Killian Cordia (2:22) and Parkview’s De’Eric Brierly (1:22), but fell to Carl Junction’s Cayden Bollinger (5:39) and Rolla’s Brock Horton-Owens (0:48).
Aiden Reagan (106), Tristen Koehmstedt (138), Alec Pecka (144), Jackson Thornton (150), Tanner Schwoeppe (190) and Tyrese Thurmon (215) also saw their seasons ended.
Reagan suffered a pair of losses to Rolla’s Carson Mickem (0:56) and Bolivar’s Madden Ross (2:30).
Koehmstedt went 2-2 with wins over Hillcrest’s Trey Pilkinton (4:24) and Rolla’s Matthew Light (11-2), but losses to Bolivar’s Cooper Moore (17-1, 3:16) and Marshfield’s Tommy Mynatt (1:57).
Pecka scored one win against Camdenton’s Brady Mills (2:51) between losses to Marshfield’s MJ Gritts (1:41) and Branson’s Sy Rosipal (1:38).
Thornton picked up a win over Glendale’s Collin Strand (0:51), but fell to Branson’s Tyler Storment (5:01) and Rolla’s Sawyer Black (8-0).
Schwoeppe was defeated by Branson’s Alejandro Berumen (6-4) and Willard’s Tanner Moulden (4:03).
Thurmon defeated Hillcrest’s Chris Brandenberg (2:15), but lost to Branson’s Cade Grimm (0:42) and Rolla’s Chance Mickem (1:48).
The Class 3 boys schedule begins Friday morning at 8:15 a.m. After an overnight break, the semifinals and third round of wrestlebacks for the Class 3 boys resume at 8 a.m. Saturday.