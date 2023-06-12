De Soto SMCI took both games of a nonleague doubleheader over the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team Thursday.
De Soto SMCI won both games at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-3 and 8-4, dropping the Union Post 297 Freshmen to 3-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
De Soto SMCI took both games of a nonleague doubleheader over the Union Post 297 Freshman Legion team Thursday.
De Soto SMCI won both games at Wildcat Ballpark, 11-3 and 8-4, dropping the Union Post 297 Freshmen to 3-3.
First game
De Soto took command early with a seven-run first inning, adding single runs in the second and third to go up, 9-0.
Post 297 answered with one run in the fourth and two in the fifth, but still trailed, 9-3.
De Soto added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth to conclude the scoring.
Lane Miller pitched five innings for Post 297, allowing nine runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks with one hit batter and six strikeouts.
Blake Dewitt then pitched two innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk.
Masin Clark led the Post 297 bats with three singles, two stolen bases, a run scored and one RBI.
Aidan Curnutte singled twice.
Tim Purschke added a single, a walk and a run scored.
Caden Brocato singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
Hayden McCormick singled and stole a base.
Miller and Dewitt each singled.
Karter Wideman stole a base.
The big hit for De Soto was a double from Roland (no first names were available for De Soto players), who also singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Brenton, Hendricks and Blair each singled twice.
Poole hit one single.
Blair scored three runs and Hendricks scored twice.
Hendricks was the pitcher of record. He tossed all seven innings to earn the win, allowing three runs on 10 hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Second game
De Soto again started the scoring early, tallying five runs in the first inning.
Post 297 scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth frames.
De Soto added to its lead with a run in the third, one in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Curnutte pitched the first four innings for Post 297. He allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
Chase Manhart fired two innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.
Despite scoring four runs, Post 297 was held without a hit by De Soto pitcher Koch, who struck out four and allowed four unearned runs with six walks.
Jordan Matthews and Wideman each drew two walks.
Max Belleville and Manhart both walked once.
Matthews scored twice. Thiago Dawson and Wideman both scored once.
Purschke and Dewitt were each credited with an RBI.
De Soto tallied seven hits, all singles.
Brenton and Koch both collected two hits. Barton, Roland and Blair each added one hit.
Post 297 next plays Tuesday at St Charles. Post 312 with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.