It took an extra period for the Dragons to get the better of the Bulldogs Wednesday.
De Soto (3-5) won the nonconference boys basketball battle, 49-46, in overtime at St. Clair (1-3).
The two teams were even at 14-14 after one quarter, but De Soto won the second period to take a 26-19 halftime lead.
St. Clair chipped away at the lead in the second half with the score standing at 35-32 at the end of the third quarter.
The Bulldogs briefly took the lead late in the fourth quarter after trailing by as much as 10 in the third period. St. Clair completed seven consecutive defensive stops to help catch the Dragons.
“Our kids battled and really competed in this game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We need to learn how to close games out. Winning is a skill and the more we play in close games the more comfortable we will be. This one hurts, kids gave everything they had and left it all out there.”
Chase Walters finished one rebound shy of a double-double, ending his night with 14 points and nine rebounds. He added one assist and blocked three shots.
“Chase had a big night for us,” Isgrig said. “He battled their 6-8 kid all night and did a good job finishing around the rim.”
Wes Hinson ended with 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two steals.
“Wes continues to rebound the ball well for us,” Isgrig said. “He’s just willing to play any role to help our team. We are growing as a team even though the results haven’t been there yet.”
Blaine Downey and Austin Dunn both scored nine points.
“Blaine made a big three for us to put us up two with under two minutes left,” Isgrig said. “He really competed and gave us great minutes and hit some big shots.”
Aidan Blair scored 25 points to lead De Soto.
Other scorers for the Dragons included Jack Hooper (12 points), Cody Petty (six), Jordan Mertens (four) and Levi Fischer (two).
The Bulldogs next play at Hermann Friday in a Four Rivers Conference showdown at 7 p.m.