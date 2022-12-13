Open weight classes proved to be Union’s undoing Wednesday in one match at the De Soto Tri.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 6:34 pm
Open weight classes proved to be Union’s undoing Wednesday in one match at the De Soto Tri.
De Soto defeated the Wildcats, 54-30. St. Charles won over Union’s boys, 42-30.
Union gave up 36 points (18 net loss) on open weights against De Soto and 24 points (no net gain or loss) against St. Charles.
On the flip side, the Wildcats scored 18 free points against De Soto and 24 against St. Charles.
In the De Soto match, Union’s winners in contested bouts were Kurl Conato (132) and Chris Kellermann (157).
Conato pinned Braxton Drummond in 0:57 and Kellermann pinned Ryder Moyes in 1:36.
The other Union points were scored in walkover wins by Michael Alvarado (165), Trey Ladymon (175) and Traven St. Clair (190).
Union’s Logan Garrett (126), Malachi Frazier (144) and Killian Cordia (285) were pinned.
De Soto earned 36 meet points in unopposed matches with Hadyn Hodge (106), Brenton Drummond (113), Gunner Olson (120), Trenton Hunter (138), Hunter Adams (150) and Ava Foeller (215) unopposed.
Against St. Charles, St. Clair (190) pinned St. Charles’ Kofi Mhbro in 3:17 for Union’s lone win in a contested match.
In the other three bouts, Camden Brown (126) pinned Garrett in 3:51, Charlie Reid (132) of St. Charles pinned Conato in 1:11 and Ryan Hayes (157) pinned Kellermann in 1:38.
Frazier (144), Alvarado (165), Ladymon (175) and Cordia (285) were unopposed for Union.
St. Charles wrestlers Taylor Souders (106), Derek Plazer-Smith (120), Levi South (138) and Thomas Palmer (215) picked up walkover wins for St. Charles.
