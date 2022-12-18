The first home foray this season did not have a happy ending for the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs.
St. Clair (1-2) was toppled Wednesday by visiting De Soto (2-6), 56-52.
The Bulldogs had De Soto on the ropes early, leading 18-9 after one quarter, but the Dragons ignited a spark in the second period to cut St. Clair’s lead down to 25-22 going into halftime.
St. Clair remained in front by a sliver, 38-37, at the end of the third period.
“I thought we played really hard all night,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We led most of the game, but didn’t get the stops we needed to in the fourth quarter. Jordan (Rodrigue) did a great job finding his teammates and Isaac (Nunez) was very efficient offensively and made some big shots for us.”
Nunez was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 22 points. He added four rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Rodrigue finished with a double-double, scoring 10 points with 11 assists. He also contributed five rebounds and four steals.
Isgrig reported Nunez’s point total and Rodrigue’s assists mark were career highs for both players.
Johnny Chapman was next for St. Clair on the scoresheet with nine points. He also grabbed three steals and two rebounds and made one assist.
Carter Short finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Alex Marler posted three points and one steal.
Jayden Fitzgerald chipped in two points to go with four rebounds.
Hayden Johnson turned in three rebounds, two steals and one assist.
“Fitz gave us some really good minutes off the bench,” Isgrig said. “Johnny did some really good things for us offensively. It is a frustrating loss. We did a lot of good things, but didn’t do the little things down the stretch that we needed to in order to win the game. Playing in tight, competitive games is going to help our younger kids mature, but we were a stop or two away from winning the game.”
The Bulldogs return to the court Friday for a Four Rivers Conference home game with Owensville at 7 p.m.
