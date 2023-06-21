De Soto SMCI chipped back for much of Friday’s game against Washington Post 218 Freshman Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, and it paid off late.
The visitors grabbed a 5-4 victory over Washington’s older Freshman squad (9-4).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
De Soto SMCI chipped back for much of Friday’s game against Washington Post 218 Freshman Red at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, and it paid off late.
The visitors grabbed a 5-4 victory over Washington’s older Freshman squad (9-4).
“Friday’s game was a little bit of a disappointment,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “We did outhit De Soto 9-4, but we couldn’t get the big hit. We left bases loaded multiple times and stranded 10 baserunners.”
De Soto scored first, getting a run in the top of the second, but Washington charged back with three runs in the bottom of the second and another one in the third.
De Soto tied it in the top of the fifth and took the lead with a run in the sixth.
Post 218 had chances to tie it.
Andrew Elbert led off the top of the seventh with a double, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple.
Kopmann said it was part coaching, part being too aggressive.
After that, Post 218 put two runners in scoring position, but SMCI was able to make a play on a line drive to right field to end it.
Elbert led Post 218 offensively with three hits, including the double.
“Andrew Elbert had an all-around good game making several good defensive plays at third and collecting three hits followed by Josh Koirtyohann and Henry Zeitzmann with two hits each.”
Zeitzmann also doubled.
Will Weber and Nakai Scott both singled.
Zeitzmann and Ben Nieder drew walks.
Elbert, Koirtyohann and Weber stole two bases apiece. Max Borgerding, Scott and Zeitzmann each had one steal.
Lane Mallinckrodt added a sacrifice.
Elbert scored two runs while Koirtyohann and Borgerding scored one run apiece.
Zeitzmann, Koirtyohann and Scott recorded RBIs.
“As a team we need to take better at-bats when we have runners in scoring position by putting the ball in play and not striking out,” Kopmann said.
Colton Warnecke started for Post 218 and went 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and six walks. He struck out five.
Koirtyohann pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Post 218 rebounded Saturday, winning 14-4 in Elsberry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.