Multiple scores in the final 10 minutes left De Soto with one more goal than Pacific.
The host Dragons (5-12) defeated the visiting Indians (6-9-2) Monday, 3-2, in nonleague boys soccer action.
Each team notched a score beyond the 70th minute. For Pacific, it was Blake Bearden’s equalizing goal with 7:21 remaining on the clock.
Chase Reichmuth answered with the game-winning goal for De Soto.
It was the second goal of the match for Reichmuth, who also recorded an assist.
Conner Bartel got the Indians on the scoreboard in the first half and the teams went to halftime locked in a 1-1 tie.
Blake Christian scored the other De Soto goal and Sean McKee recorded an assist.
De Soto goalkeeper Hunter Guertgen posted 10 saves.
Pacifc hosted Sullivan Tuesday and next plays at home against Windsor Wednesday at 5 p.m.