An extra goal in the first half made the difference for the Dragons.
Both De Soto (12-6) and Pacific (10-12) scored in each half, but De Soto netted the additional score in the first period for the 3-2 road win.
Coming out of the intermission, De Soto struck first to extend its lead to 3-1 for much of the second half.
“Down two goals in the second half, but the guys fought to the last second and almost got the equalizer but came up just short,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “Haven’t caught lucky breaks lately, so hopefully that’s coming soon.”
Ethan Patterson scored all three De Soto goals, assisted all three times by Chase Reichmuth.
De Soto goalkeeper Hunter Guertzen notched the win, making five saves.
Pacific’s statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Pacific concludes the regular season Tuesday at home against Seckman at 5 p.m.