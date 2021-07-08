Only by 90 feet were the De Soto SMCI Seniors able to hold off New Haven Saturday.
Playing at New Haven, De Soto came away with a 6-5 victory. New Haven rallied back from a 6-0 deficit but ended the game with the tying run at third base and the winning run at second.
De Soto scored once in the first inning and five times in the top of the third to build the early advantage.
New Haven scored twice in the bottom of the fourth, twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Brady Simpson’s two-run home run in the fourth inning put New Haven on the scoreboard. Simpson also singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in another run.
Owen Borcherding singled, walked, stole a base and scored twice.
August Panhorst singled, walked and scored.
Nolen Brown walked and drove in a run.
Wes Hinson walked and scored.
On the mound, Panhorst tossed two innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk, striking out three.
Trent Kormeier pitched two innings and allowed one unearned run on four walks and two strikeouts.
Borcherding tossed three shutout innings to close out the game. He surrendered three hits and two walks.