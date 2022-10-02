St. Clair’s softball squad did not get to repeat its lone win from last year.
De Soto (5-13), whom St. Clair defeated 8-7 last year, powered up Wednesday to defeat the Lady Bulldogs (0-17) on De Soto’s senior night, 27-8.
After a seven-run De Soto rally in the first inning, St. Clair came back to take the lead in the top of the second, 8-7.
“Offensively, we had one great inning,” St. Clair Head Coach Roberta Byers said. “Gabby Marler and Bonnie Quick had two big hits with RBIs. (The) girls are starting to put the ball into play and not striking out as much — good things happen when you put the ball into play.”
A 20-run outpouring by the Lady Dragons in the bottom of the second put the game out of reach.
The contest concluded after three innings.
“Freshman Alyssa Jesionowski ended up pitching at the end of the game — first time this year and did a nice job,” Byers said. “She has been willing to play anywhere and boy did we need her.”
Alexis Murray and Quick each doubled in the contest.
Janessa Avila and Marler bother doubled.
Marler, Murray and Quick drove in two runs apiece.
Jesionowski drove in one.
Jersey Pendegraft and Cylee Schatzler both drew walks.
Schatzler stole two bases.
Avila and Jesionowski both stole once.
De Soto’s Dusdea Schrameyer and Alehsyn Zinn each recorded two hits.
Addison Glidewell, Cameron Hayes-Gowen, Kylee Turner and Elizabeth Woelich all recorded a hit.
Zinn tripled and doubled.
Schrameyer doubled. All other hits went for singles.
Audrey Zebas was the winning pitcher. She struck out three in three innings pitched and allowed eight runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks.
St. Clair plays Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Fredericktown to start off the final week of the regular season.
