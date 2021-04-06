Scoring 12 times on 12 hits, the Dragons came out of the weekend’s Four Rivers Baseball Classic scorching hot.
St. Clair (2-3) fell at home Tuesday to De Soto (4-1), 12-4.
De Soto opened with three runs in the top of the first inning.
After St. Clair got one run back in the bottom of the second, De Soto scored four more in the top of the third.
St. Clair scored its final three runs in the bottom of the third, cutting the lead to 7-4.
De Soto went on to score one run in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Sam Oermann brought the big bat for St. Clair, going 2-3 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in.
Blaine Downey singled twice and scored twice.
Wes Hinson singled and scored.
Garrett Heinrichs connected for two singles. Cole Venable and Chase Walters each added a hit.
Hinson threw one inning for St. Clair, allowing three runs on one hit and four walks.
Joey Rego tossed 3.2 innings, surrendering six runs on eight hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
CJ Taylor fired 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits and one walk. Taylor recorded two strikeouts.
The Bulldogs also played Wednesday at Hillsboro. Next on the schedule is a Four Rivers Conference road game at Pacific on Monday starting at 4:30 p.m.