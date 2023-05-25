De Soto SMCI scored five runs in the middle two innings Saturday to hand the Washington Post 218 Freshman Navy team a 7-3 setback in Washington Preseason Tournament play.
“We played a very clean ballgame,” Post 218 Manager Kerry Mallinckrodt said. “A few plays and calls made the difference.”
Both sides scored two runs in the second, but SMCI added four runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Post 218 managed a run in the bottom of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough. The game, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, ended after the sixth inning due to the event’s time limit.
Post 218 outhit SMCI, 8-6. Each side was credited with an error.
Lucas Howell started for Washington and went three innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four.
Zachary Sloan pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on two hits, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out five.
“Lucas Howell and Zach Sloan each did their job on the mound,” Mallinckrodt said.
Owen Tod had two hits to lead the Washington offense.
Ethan Leesmann, Robert Chartrand, Caleb Matchell, Andrew Koirtyohann, Tyler Hinten and Jeremiah Bollmann each had one hit.
Clay Kelley, Kolvy Mades and Quinton Nowak each walked once.
Matchell stole two bases. Hinten and Leesmann each had one steal.
Leesmann, Hinten and Tod scored runs for Post 218 Navy. Evan Mallinckrodt drove in two runs. Koirtyohann had one RBI.
The younger Post 218 team won its final game, beating Rock Memorial in the consolation contest Sunday.
The Navy squad plays the Post 218 Red team Wednesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is 6 p.m.