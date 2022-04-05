De Soto only breathed fire for one inning Tuesday.
However, it was enough to lift the host Dragons (1-3) to a 4-1 baseball win against St. Clair (1-2).
St. Clair did its scoring right away, recording its only run in the top of the first inning.
De Soto’s offense slumbered for four innings before a four-run rally in the bottom of the fifth turned the tide.
The Bulldogs rapped out just four hits on the day.
CJ Taylor singled to lead off the game and later scored on a Gabe Martinez double with two outs to put St. Clair on the board.
Taylor picked up a second single later in the contest.
Martinez connected for a single as well.
Jon Hinson walked twice.
Jayden Fitzgerald drew a walk.
Anthony Broeker pitched four innings for St. Clair and allowed three runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Sam Ruszala tossed two innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Cody Declue was the winning pitcher for De Soto. In six innings, he allowed one run on four hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts.
Caleb Coleman tossed the seventh inning to earn the save, striking out one and walking one.
Declue and Colton Fischer each doubled for the Dragons. Cole Boynton, Coleman, Drew Hardin and Steven Woelich each singled.
Coleman and Fischer each stole a base.
Wednesday’s scheduled home opener for the Bulldogs against Hillsboro was rained out. The team is scheduled to host Pacific Monday at 4:30 p.m. in the start of Four Rivers Conference play.