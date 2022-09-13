Wednesday’s volleyball contest in De Soto went to the limit.
St. Clair (1-2) fell to the host Lady Dragons (7-2) in five sets, 21-25, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 15-11.
St. Clair’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
De Soto was led by 18 kills from Ashley Theiss, who also put down six blocks, served seven aces and had one assist.
Others marking kills included Chloe Skaggs (11), Neo Bourn (eight), Hannah Theiss (four), Meghan Mellor (two) and Payton O’Shea (two).
O’Shea passed for 40 assists.
Bourn notched five blocks and Mellor blocked four.
St. Clair hosted Capital City Thursday and next plays Monday at Washington, starting at 6 p.m.
