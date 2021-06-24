Scoring three times in the top of the seventh and having two more runners in scoring position, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team had Danville, Illinois, Post 210 sweating.
However, the 2019 American Legion World Series semifinalist got the final out to edge Washington in John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Invitational Tournament pool play Friday, 7-6.
“We had our chances, and in the top of the seventh forced two pitching changes with our approach and threat to tie and take the lead, but we just couldn’t push the final run over the plate,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “I felt like we stood toe-to-toe with one of the best teams possibly in the country, and that shows that when we are right, we can play with anyone. We’re excited about what this tournament showed us and looking forward to the rest of the season as we progress.”
Washington (9-5) finished pool play in the Terre Haute, Indiana, tournament with a 2-1 record.
“This game was a lot of fun and great competition,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “This is the type of game where a loss didn’t sting quite as much.”
Post 218 came out with two runs in the top of the first, but Danville came back to take the lead.
Post 210 scored once in the bottom of the first, twice in the second, twice in the third and twice in the fourth.
From there, Washington slowly retook the momentum. Post 218 scored once in the fifth and pushed three runs across in the top of the seventh before Danville was able to finish it.
“Danville is well coached and uses every trick in the book, but we were up for the challenge,” Getsee said.
Danville outhit Post 218, 13-10. Danville made four of the game’s five errors.
Ethan Etter got the start for Post 218 and took the loss. Over four innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits and three walks.
Jacob Baldwin followed and pitched two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and struck out one.
“Ethan Etter pitched his best game yet, throwing four strong innings against the best hitting team we’ve seen and probably the best hitting team in the Midwest,” Getsee said. “Jacob Baldwin came in and followed suit, not allowing a run in two innings of work in a very tight ballgame.”
Getsee said both pitchers got help from the defense.
“Our defense played great behind our guys, and we limited any damage by making great plays,” Getsee said. “Sam Turilli threw a missile from center field to first base to double up a running miscue and put a halt to another rally. Things like that were the difference in this game.”
Turilli, Gavin Matchell and Blake Whitlock each had two hits. Turilli and Whitlock doubled.
Zac Coulter, Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Cody Vondera singled.
Dane Eckhoff walked twice.
Eckhoff and Matchell each scored twice. Turilli and Ethan Mort scored once.
Matchell, Coulter, Sam Paule and Whitlock drove in one run apiece.
“Offensively, we faced their ace, who the coach confirmed he held for us because he knew we were the better team in our pool,” Getsee said. “Our guys really evolved in this game. He was tough, but we toughed up and once again took some great, patient at-bats to push him over the pitch limit in the sixth and put some numbers on the board in the process.”
Getsee said there were some offensive standouts.
“Sam Turilli, Gavin Matchell and Blake Whitlock had great days at the plate, and Dane Eckhoff showed great patience picking up two walks,” Getsee said.