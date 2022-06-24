While its second meeting with Danville, Illinois, Post 210 was much closer, the result was the same Sunday in the John E. Hayes Best of the Midwest Tournament semifinals.
Danville knocked out the Washington Post 218 Seniors, 7-6.
Danville, which also defeated Post 218 in the opening game of pool play Thursday, 3-0, opened this game with six runs in the bottom of the first.
Washington was unfazed by that rally, tying the game with two runs in the second, third and fourth innings.
Danville retook the lead for good with a single run in the bottom of the fifth.
“Matching up against a solid Danville team for the second time gave us a good opportunity to see some good pitching and get better,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “They had a college arm on the mound and we took him to task, posting crooked numbers in three straight innings before running him out.”
Both teams had 11 hits in the game. Danville made three errors to Washington’s two.
Once again, Post 218 had a home run as Gavin Matchell completed Washington’s comeback in the fourth.
Gavin Matchell’s two-run blast over the left field fence tied the game and was a jolt to the team,” Getsee said.
Dane Eckhoff was the hits leader with three.
Sam Turilli, Matchell and Hanon Jarvis each had two hits.
Aden Pecka and Jacob Weidle each had one hit.
Sam Paule, Jarvis and Tanner McPherson walked.
Paule and Peyton Straatmann were hit by pitches.
Paule, Turilli, Eckhoff and Pecka stole bases.
Pecka put down a sacrifice bunt. Weston Meyer hit a sacrifice fly.
Matchell scored twice. Pecka, Paule, Jarvis and Eckhoff scored once.
Matchell drove in two runs. Jarvis, McPherson, Straatmann and Meyer had one RBI apiece.
“We had plenty of chances as we stranded 10 runners, but Danville figured out a way to keep us off the board in the final three frames,” Getsee said.
Getsee said the potential tying run was thrown out at the plate to end the game.
Brady Hanneken pitched the first five innings and took the loss. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits, one walk and one hit batter. Hanneken struck out one.
“Brady Hanneken settled in for us after the first inning and pitched great to keep us in the game and then Seth Roewe shut them down in the final frame of the day,” Getsee said.
Roewe finished the game on nine pitches, striking out one.
“Our defense continued to shine with mixing in twin killings and tracking down tough fly balls,” Getsee said. “When you tally it up we faced some great competition and came back a better team.”
Terre Haute Wayne Newton Post 346 won the championship game, beating Danville, 7-6. It was the second tournament win in a row for Post 346, which defeated Washington to win the Ballwin Tournament the previous weekend.
Post 218 returns to Ninth District action this week with games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Post 218 hosts Pacific Post 320 Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. St. Charles Post 312 visits Wednesday. Both games start at 6 p.m.
Washington goes to St. Peters City Centre Park Thursday at 6 p.m. to face Post 313.
Two big events are set for the end of the week.
Washington hosts Kirkwood Post 156 Friday at 7 p.m. That’s the annual Kids Run the Bases Night and children will be welcomed to run the bases. There will be free ice cream while supplies last.
Post 218 hosts Hannibal Post 55 in a doubleheader starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Following the second game will be the annual Post 218 Alumni Game.
The weekend finishes with a Sunday 3 p.m. league game against Elsberry Post 226.