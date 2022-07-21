A second win Friday ensured the Union Post 297 Freshmen of another day in the state tournament.
Union (23-5) shut out Jefferson City Post 5 (15-8) in the losers’ bracket semifinal at Lathrop High School, 15-0, sending Jefferson City home in fourth place.
Ethan Curnutte tossed the complete-game shutout for Post 297, striking out four. He surrendered seven hits and walked none.
The Union bats backed Curnutte with 15 runs on 15 hits. Post 297 scored three runs in the first inning, one in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and eight in the seventh.
Kasey Griffin paced the offense with four hits — a triple and three singles. Griffin scored and drove in three runs.
Jake Browne tripled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Peyton Hall singled twice, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Sam Calkins singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in three.
Curnutte singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Alec Coombs singled, scored and drove in three.
Klay Muser singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Parker Schrader singled, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Justin Barstow stole four bases.
Jefferson City handed the ball to Nolan Demilia to start on the mound. Across 5.1 innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and two walks.
Jaden Rackers recorded 0.2 of an inning and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and two walks.
Brady Kemna pitched one inning and allowed four runs on five hits with one strikeout.
Braden Wrye tripled and singled for Post 5.
Brock Buhr, Kemna, Sam Schulte, Trevor Schulte and Evan McCullough all singled.
Colten Scheulen stole a base.
Post 297 advanced to defeat Kirkwood Post 156 in the losers’ bracket final Saturday.
In the championship series, Ste. Genevieve Post 150 earned a 7-3 win over Post 297 to claim the title. That story is on Page 1C.