When the Four Rivers Conference boys basketball season tips off this winter, there will still be a VanLeer on the bench.
It just won’t be the one the conference is accustomed to.
Owensville announced the hiring of Cullen VanLeer as the new head coach of its boys basketball program earlier this week.
VanLeer, a 2015 Pacific graduate, racked up 2,113 career points for the Indians as a four-year starter. He went on to play college basketball at Mizzou.
When a knee injury ended his playing career, VanLeer remained on the team at Mizzou as a team leader for another season under Cuonzo Martin.
This past winter, VanLeer returned to Pacific where he served as an assistant basketball coach under his father, John.
This past season was the final one for John VanLeer at Pacific as he announced he would retire at the end of the school year.
In 27 years leading the Indians, John VanLeer posted a 405-313 record with seven Four Rivers Conference titles and one district championship in 2018.
Cullen VanLeer will takeover an Owensville program that posted a 9-16 overall record this past winter under Todd Rehmert and went 2-5 in conference play.