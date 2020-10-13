Cuba’s softball Lady Wildcats unleashed the offense in the third inning.
Already holding a 4-0 lead, Cuba (10-8) rallied for 12 runs in the top of the third inning on the way to an 18-3 victory at St. Clair (6-15) Thursday.
St. Clair scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the third. Cuba added a final two runs in the top of the fourth.
Emma Davis tripled for the Lady Bulldogs and scored a run.
Madelyn Ruszala and Lindsay Simpson both singled.
Jess Bess, Simpson and Brooklyn Hyatt each drove in a run.
Kaitlyn Janson walked twice. Bess drew a walk.
Ruszala stole a base.
In the circle, Ruszala threw 2.1 innings and allowed 14 runs, two earned, on seven hits and two walks, striking out three.
Bess threw 1.2 innings and allowed four unearned runs on no hits and two walks.
St. Clair travels to Fredericktown Monday for a 4:30 p.m. start in the regular season finale.