Playing outside the Four Rivers Conference for the final time during the regular season, the New Haven basketball Lady Shamrocks were defeated in Cuba Tuesday, 58-49.
Cuba jumped out to a 19-2 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
“Our girls did not come ready to play,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “We spent a substantial amount of time talking about how hard Cuba plays. We thought we could give 50 percent effort and win a game. After losing the first quarter 19-2, I think our girls finally understood how hard they were going to have to play in order to just compete.”
New Haven made a run in the second half.
It was 31-14 at the half and 41-31 through three quarters.
“We outplayed them in the second, third, and fourth quarters, but it is extremely difficult to dig out of a near 20-point deficit in the first quarter,” Peirick said. “Credit to Cuba for being ready to steamroll us.”
Brenna Langenberg led the Lady Shamrocks with 23 points, including seven three-point baskets over the final three quarters.
“Brenna Langenberg stepped up in the second through fourth quarters, hitting seven threes, and we played much harder on the defensive end after the first quarter,” Peirick said.
Peyton Sumpter scored 13 points, knocking down two three-point shots.
Emma Rohlfing was next with seven points and Mackenzie Wilson hit two three-point shots for her six points.
New Haven went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
McKenna Shelton led Cuba with 20 points, hitting two three-point baskets and going 4-6 from the free-throw line.
Diamond Payne was next with 14 points, including three three-point baskets.
Tyra Haffer netted eight points while Allison Gaston scored six at the free-throw line.
Hannah Shockley added four points while Elizabeth Fieser, Morgan Pilkenton and Maci McDonald scored two points apiece.
Cuba hit five three-point shots and went 17-26 at the free-throw line.
New Haven (13-8, 2-2) hosted Hermann Thursday and completes the season next week by hosting St. Clair Monday and visiting Owensville Thursday.
“We are at a point where every night is going to take everything we have, and if our girls don’t understand that now, I am unsure what it will take,” Peirick said.