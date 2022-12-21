Cuba was able to control its final contest at the Linn girls basketball tournament Saturday.
Cuba was able to control its final contest at the Linn girls basketball tournament Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats (2-2), assigned the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finished third by defeating St. Clair (1-6) in the final round of the event, 68-29.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed, 14-8, after one quarter, 31-15 at halftime and 59-20 at the end of the third period.
Grace Moore led St. Clair with 10 points, adding five rebounds and one steal.
Lucy Moore and Ava Brand finished with four points apiece.
Brand grabbed two rebounds and one steal with one assist.
Emma Thompson recorded three points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Emma Talleur finished with two points, three rebounds and a steal.
Charlie Coello, Rylea Black and Vada Moore each tallied two points.
Coello contributed three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Black made three rebounds and two steals.
Vada Moore dished out three assists and grabbed two steals.
Sicily Humphrey notched one rebound.
St. Clair finished the 2022 portion of its schedule Monday, losing at Grandview. The Lady Bulldogs will be back on the court Jan. 4, hosting Northwest for a 6 p.m. tipoff.
