While many area boys basketball teams haven’t even ended the regular season, one team is hanging up the high-tops.
New Haven fell Monday in the opening round of the Class 2 District 4 Tournament to host Crystal City, 66-56.
New Haven finished the season at 6-18, losing its final six games.
“We struggled on both ends of the floor,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “I didn’t think we played with enough mental effort and focus. We weren’t able to execute what we wanted to do on either end of the floor nearly enough.”
Emmett Panhorst was New Haven’s top scorer in the game with 18 points. He hit two three-point baskets. New Haven knocked down three as a team.
Andrew Noelke scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Andrew Rethemeyer netted 15 points.
Luke Strubberg added five points and David Otten added two.
Crystal City led after one quarter, 20-5, at the half, 37-23, and through three quarters, 50-32.
“We finally started playing with a sense of urgency in the fourth quarter but it was too late by then,” Peirick said. “I thought going in that we had put some pretty good basketball together against some good teams and were battle hardened and ready to play our best basketball of the season. Unfortunately we were not able to do that.”
Kanden Bolton led the Hornets with 15 points. Jayvion Keith was next with 10.
Kaden Adams and Nolan Eisenbeis each scored nine points. Ian Kirn and Clayton Roussin closed with eight points apiece and Cyle Schaumburg scored seven.
“Defensively the goal was to keep everything in front of us and make them shoot over the top of us,” Peirick said. “We got beat off the dribble too much. The confidence they got from scoring off of their defense led to several guys who didn’t score all year for them hitting multiple shots. We just couldn’t get stops and struggled to rebound as well.”
Peirick reported New Haven had over 20 turnovers in the game.
“Offensively, we knew we needed to handle their first level of pressure and get the ball to the post,” Peirick said. “When we were able to do that we had plenty of success. Problem is we were incredibly sloppy with the ball and made poor decisions more often than not.”
