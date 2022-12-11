The Lady Indians will be one of the first teams to play on trophy night at Herculaneum’s annual Black and Red Classic Friday.
Wednesday, Pacific (1-3) fell to Crystal City (3-1), 38-35, in the closing seconds of the consolation semifinals of the tournament.
That places the Lady Indians into the seventh-place game against Grandview (1-4) in Friday’s first tipoff at 4 p.m.
Crystal City edged out Pacific on an in-bounds play with the score knotted at 35-35 and 3.2 seconds left on the clock.
A baseball heave from near the scorekeeper’s table to Molly Clemmons at the far block led to a short-range basket and a foul, which Clemmons converted for the traditional three-point play, putting Crystal City ahead with 1.2 seconds left.
Pacific’s attempt to quickly in-bound the ball and go for a desperation half-court heave was unsuccessful as time expired.
Lexi Clark led Pacific with 16 points in the contest.
Rhyan Murphy poured in 14 points.
Trinity Brandhorst and Molly Prichard each contributed two points and Shelby Kelemen scored one.
Kate Eisenbeis led Crystal City with 19 points. Clemmons was next with 14.
Carly Roussin and Claudia Lamberti both tallied two points and Abbie Edwards had one.
Pacific started the game on an 8-0 run, but Crystal City tied things up by the end of the first quarter, 8-8.
The Lady Indians battled to a 16-12 lead going into halftime.
Crystal City took its first lead of the game, 17-16, with 6:15 to play in the third quarter, but Pacific bounced back to end the third quarter with a 24-21 advantage.
The Lady Indians led by as much as seven points in the fourth quarter, 31-24, with 4:11 remaining.
However, over the next two minutes, Crystal City sparked an 8-0 run to take back the lead.
Clark tied things up at 32-32 from the free-throw line. A few exchanged trips to the free-throw line after that brought things to the final tie at 35-35 in the game’s waning moments.
In other second-round action from the tournament, St. Pius defeated Grandview in the consolation bracket, 33-25, while Lutheran South (54-38 over Notre Dame) and North County (46-31 over Herculaneum) both advanced to the championship game.