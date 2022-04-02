Winning eight events staked Helias Catholic’s boys track team to a lead too great for any of the other schools to match Tuesday.
Helias scored 231 points to win the boys competition at the St. Francis Borgia Invitational.
Sullivan placed second with 87 points. St. Francis Borgia Regional finished third with 82 points, edging ahead of fourth-place Salem by one point. Wright City ended fifth with 72 points, followed by St. Clair with 61 and New Haven with 30.
Event results were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Salem’s Kaden Coffman won in 11.94. Borgia’s Jordan Mohesky placed second and Sullivan’s Nicholas Parker third.
• 200-meter dash — Wright City’s Jeremiah Davis turned in the fastest time of 23.3. Salem’s Coffman placed second and Sullivan’s Parker third.
• 400-meter dash — New Haven’s Logan Williams won in 53.84. Helias’ Harrison Knernschield placed second and Wright City’s David Riggs third.
• 800-meter run — Helias swept the top three positions with Ethan Wilson winning in 2:03.14. Brady Voss was second and Nick Ammons third.
• 1,600-meter run — Helias’ Voss won in 5:02.77. New Haven’s Hunter Tallent took second and St. Clair’s Case Busse third.
• 3,200-meter run — Helias’ Payton Kirschhoff won in 10:34.81. Helias’ Perry Scott took second and New Haven’s Tallent third.
• 110-meter high hurdles — Helias’ Landon Hoelscher finished first in 16.93. Helias’ Matthew Malmstrom placed second and Borgia’s Koen Zeltmann third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Helias’ Malmstrom won in 42.38. Borgia’s Zeltmann placed second and Salem’s Elijah Newman third.
• 400-meter relay — New Haven’s Williams finished first in 53.84. Helias’ Knernschield took second and Wright City’s David Riggs third.
• 800-meter relay — Helias finished first in 1:35.28. Wright City placed second and St. Clair third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Helias placed first in 3:34.75. Helias also placed second and Wright City third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Helias won in 8:39.11. Helias also placed second. St. Clair was third.
• Shot put — Salem’s Nathan Pyle won with a heave of 15.67 meters. Sullivan’s Aiden Kirk took second and Helias’ Jack Klebba third.
• Discus — Salem’s Pyle threw 37.59 meters to win the event. Helias’ Klebba placed second and Borgia’s Jack Guehne third.
• High jump — Borgia’s Tyler Groose cleared 1.57 meters and took first place in a tiebreaker over Borgia’s Trenton Volmert. Volmert placed second and Helias’ Nate Rice third.
• Long jump — Sullivan’s Parker won with a distance of six meters. Helias’ Rice placed second and Wright City’s Devin Myers third.
• Triple jump — Sullivan’s Andrew Schlueter jumped 11.73 meters to win the event. Wright City’s Jacob Smith placed second and Sullivan’s Parker third.
• Pole vault — St. Clair’s Connor Sikes won with a mark of 3.63 meters. St. Clair’s Caleb Muschany took second and Helias’ Drake Perkins third.
• Javelin — Borgia’s Zeltmann won with a throw of 41.72 meters. Salem’s pair of Bradlee Gover and Corbin Robertson placed second and third, respectively.