Although the Crosspoint Christian School boys basketball Cougars won’t have Superman this season, the team does return four starters.
Superman, aka Clark Kent, graduated. But new Head Coach Andy Young does have four returning starters from last season’s team, which went 5-12 overall, 4-7 in the Metro Athletic Conference.
Returning are senior guards Clayton Young and Seth Aholt, senior post player Chayton Lewis and junior forward Boone Sanders.
Clayton Young led the Cougars in scoring and assists, and Lewis was the team’s rebounding leader.
“We lost our point guard (Kent) to graduation,” Andy Young said. “This position will be filled by a rotation of players to start the season, but we are looking for good things from sophomore Jace Stroup in this area.”
Andy Young feels senior guard Jeremiah Seitz, a transfer from Cornerstone Christian Academy in St. Clair, is another important player. Seitz averaged 16.3 points, four assists and three rebounds per game at Cornerstone last season.
“He is a very good player with good upper body strength and the ability to take the ball to the hole,” Andy Young said.
Rounding out the roster are sophomore forward Silas Ernst and sophomore post player James Murray.
Andy Young, who is assisted by Erik Howard and Scott Stroup, is in his first year as Crosspoint’s head coach after taking over from Scott Weldy.
“I am very excited for this season and the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for our team,” Andy Young said.
“We return three seniors from our squad last year and picked up a senior transfer. The senior leadership will be important for us this year since our point guard, Clark Kent, graduated last year, and we look to fill his position. A majority of our scoring and rebounding does return for this season, and I am excited about that.”
Andy Young said all players should see significant playing time.
“We are a guard-oriented team and will look to capitalize more this season on our transition game to get some easier buckets while at the same time emphasizing a better balance on our offense of getting the ball inside more and taking it to the basket more aggressively and consistently,” he said.
Andy Young sees North County Christian, who hosts the Cougars Tuesday, as a challenge.
“We have a tough road game to open our season on the road at North County Christian. Then every game will be a challenge in our conference this year due to the number of quality teams,” he said.
The Cougars open at home next Thursday against Heritage.
The team then hosts Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis in a league game Friday evening.
“We are very excited for the upcoming season,” Andy Young said. “We feel very confident that we can improve on our record from last year and see great improvement as the season goes along to where we are playing our best basketball in February when we head off to our state tournament in Joplin.”