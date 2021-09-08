Crosspoint Christian School’s volleyball team has opened the season with two wins in its first three matches.
Melissa Humphreys’ team:
• efeated Mississippi Valley Christian, 25-15, 25-4, 25-8.
• ost to Christian Fellowship, 25-21, 25-15, 15-25, 25-20.
• efeated Providence Classical Christian Academy, 25-7, 25-15, 25-9.
“Our season is promising,” Humphreys said. “I’m new to this team but not to coaching volleyball. There is always a learning curve with each new season, adjusting to players and team dynamics. We are learning how to work together, improving our weaknesses and building on our strengths.”
Jordan Sheppard is the team leader in kills so far with 10. Madelyn Humphreys has eight kills, and Maggie Pierce has five.
Sheppard has served 15 aces, and Madison Lynn has 11.
Melissa Humphreys said Pierce, Ava Weldy and Lia Cobb have been the defensive leaders.
Lynn is handling the setting duties this year.
“She has great soft and quiet hands,” Melissa Humphreys said. “She’s quick and determined. Her serves are also ‘fire.’ ”
Weldy has drawn play at middle hitter.
“Ava Weldy is becoming stronger as a middle hitter and taking charge at the net to block,” Melissa Humphreys said.
She said team leaders include Madelyn Humphreys, Sheppard and Pierce.
“Lia Cobb is an all-around player,” said Melissa Humphreys. “She’s ready for any task I put her on.”
Four junior varsity players also have helped on the varsity team.
“Nevaeh Huff, Mikayla Suttles, Lexy Barron and Felicity Enloe are all JV players who play up with our six varsity starters,” Melissa Humphreys said. “They are growing in strength, agility and versatility and have a great future.”
Additionally, the JV team opened with wins over Mississippi Valley and Providence Classical Christian Academy.
Crosspoint hosts Westwood Baptist Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Lady Cougars play a varsity match Friday at Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis.