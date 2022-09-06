Hitting the road Friday, the Crosspoint Christian School volleyball Lady Cougars will be looking to make it three wins in a row.
“So far our season has been a season of which team is going to show up,” Crosspoint Head Coach Don Coons said. “The three teams we have played so far are fairly equal teams in my opinion.”
Crosspoint (2-1) fell in the season opener last Friday to Heritage Classical, 25-10, 25-20, 25-23.
But since that point, the Cougars have earned two wins in a row.
Playing Monday, Crosspoint swept Victory Christian, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22.
“In our first away match at Heritage Classical Christian Academy, we were out of sorts, never garnered any rhythm, and lost in straight sets,” Coons said. “In Game 2 at home against Victory Christian Center, we played nearly flawless volleyball and swept them to victory.”
Taking on Westwood Baptist Tuesday, Crosspoint came back from a two-game deficit to beat Metro Conference foe Westwood Baptist, 15-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 15-9.
“We were out of sorts for two sets, found our rhythm and came back and played very well in the last three sets to win the match,” Coons said. “Volleyball, like most sports, is such a mental game. When we get down on ourselves we struggle, when we get a little momentum going we can be a pretty good volleyball team.”
Ava Weldy is the team’s kills leader so far with 12. Neveah Huff has contributed 10 while Lia Cobb is next at seven.
Dominique Murray has knocked down six kills. Madison Lynn has four and Ava Cobb has two.
Lynn is the assists leader with 26. Ava Cobb has added one.
“Our two seniors, Ava Weldy and Lia Cobb, along with our two juniors, Madison Lynn and Nevaeh Huff, have to play consistent volleyball for us to be competitive,” Coons said. “They have done just that in the game and a half that we have played well.”
After Friday’s road trip, the Lady Cougars will get a week off before hosting Providence Classical Christian Academy Sept. 9.