It was a Franklin County showdown Friday in St. Albans.
Crosspoint Christian School defeated the Fulton School of St. Albans in boys basketball action, 68-50. However, the Fulton School won the girls game, 34-26.
Boys
Crosspoint jumped out to the early lead through one quarter, 21-6.
The Fulton School rallied in the second quarter, cutting Crosspoint’s lead to 29-19 at the intermission. Crosspoint led 52-36 after three quarters.
Clark Kent led the Cougars in scoring with 19 points. Clayton Young was next with 12 points.
Boone Sanders netted nine points while Chayton Lewis added eight. Jace Stroup and Seth Aholt each scored seven points. Silas Ernst added two points.
Crosspoint hit 10 three-point baskets, led by Young’s four. Kent had three while Sanders added two and Stroup hit one.
Kent and Lewis each had nine rebounds. Ernst pulled down five. Aholt added four, Young and Stroup each had two, and Sanders ended with one.
Young and Aholt each had five assists. Kent ended with three. Ernst and Lewis had one assist apiece.
Kent was the steals leader with six. Aholt ended with three. Stroup had two while Young and Ernst each added one.
Lewis blocked a shot.
For The Fulton School, James Dunne was the leading scorer with 16 points. George Douglass was next with 12.
Max Hahn had nine points while Luke Lannert added eight. Jace Cavness scored three points and Bryce Mertens added two.
Girls
The Fulton School won, 34-26.
Crosspoint was held scoreless through one quarter, but scored 13 in the second quarter. The Lady Cougars had 19 points through three quarters.
Scoring figures for The Fulton School were not available at deadline.
Jordan Sheppard scored half of the Crosspoint points, ending at 13.
Lia Cobb added nine points and Neveah Huff scored four.
Sheppard also recorded 14 rebounds with four assists and a steal.
Cobb had nine rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Huff also had six rebounds and two assists.
Dominique Murray ended with four rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal.
Lexi Gallegos added two rebounds.