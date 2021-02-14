It was supposed to be Metro Athletic Conference Tournament week for the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams.
However, none of the games have taken place due to winter weather and poor road conditions.
Playoff pools were the same for boys and girls teams.
Crosspoint was in Pool B and was scheduled to play Eagle Ridge and Westwood.
Pool A teams are Liberty Christian, Mississippi Valley Christian and Heritage Christian.
Teams in Pool C are Maryville Christian, The Fulton School and Providence Classical Christian.
Fulton St. Albans
While waiting to play in the conference tournament, both Crosspoint teams won their most recent games.
Crosspoint swept The Fulton School in St. Albans Feb. 4.
The Crosspoint boys (4-9) prevailed, 57-44. Crosspoint’s girls won, 27-17.
In the boys game, The Fulton School led 13-11 after one quarter. Crosspoint went on a 23-6 run in the second quarter to lead, 34-19, after one half. Crosspoint was up, 45-29, through three quarters.
Clayton Young led the team in scoring with 17 points.
Seth Aholt was next with 15 points while Clark Kent ended with 12.
Boone Sanders scored six points, Jace Stroup had five and Chayton Lewis chipped in with two points.
For The Fulton School, Max Hahn and Luke Lannert each scored 11 points. George Douglass netted 10 points. James Dunne was next with six points, Jace Cavness had four and Caleb Parham scored two points.
Lewis had 12 rebounds for the Cougars. Kent was next with eight and Aholt had seven. Young recorded six assists and Aholt had five. Young ended with six steals. Aholt and Kent each posted four steals.
Lewis blocked three shots. Young and Kent each blocked one.
In the girls game, Crosspoint led The Fulton School after one quarter, 7-6. Crosspoint was up at the half, 14-8, and led after three quarters, 25-15.
Lia Cobb led Crosspoint with 15 points.
Neveah Huff was next with eight points. Jordan Sheppard netted four points.
Mackenzie Clark led The Fulton School with six points. Brooke Leonard was next with five points.
Ella Alt scored three points, Ruthie Parham added two and Kate Doyle scored one point.
Huff led Crosspoint with 10 rebounds. Sheppard was next with nine. Ava Weldy pulled down three rebounds. Lexi Gallegos added two and Cobb secured one.
Sheppard had three assists and Huff ended with one.
Sheppard posted four steals. Gallegos had three. Cobb and Weldy each had one.
Sheppard blocked three shots. Huff had two blocks and Cobb added one.