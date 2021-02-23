One more week.
That’s all the time the Crosspoint Christian School basketball teams have this season.
Crosspoint’s boys and girls are slated to play in the Missouri Christian School Athletic Association State Tournament in the Joplin area.
Both of Crosspoint’s teams are in the Division II tournaments. The Crosspoint boys (4-11) were seeded seventh out of eight teams and lost Thursday to Heartland Christian School Carthage, 55-40.
Crosspoint faces Christian Learning Center in the second round Friday.
Berean Christian Academy was the top seed, followed by Heartland Christian, Christian Learning Center, Overland Christian, Ozarks Christian Academy, Heritage Classical Christian Academy, Crosspoint and Blue Ridge Christian school.
Crosspoint’s girls (2-12) are seeded fourth out of six teams. Christian Learning Center beat the Lady Cougars in the opening round Thursday, 56-30.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint with 18 points and added nine rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Lia Cobb had eight points and two rebounds.
Lexi Gallegos and Dominique Murray each scored two points. Murray had three rebounds and a steal. Gallegos added two rebounds and two steals.
Neveah Huff grabbed 14 rebounds with two blocked shots and two steals.
Due to teams not being able to travel because of winter weather, the boys tournament has been reduced from four divisions to three. The girls tournament remains at three divisions.
Both teams last played Friday, falling to Mississippi Valley Christian.
Mississippi Valley beat the Crosspoint boys, 75-60.
Crosspoint statistics were not available from that game.
In the girls game, Mississippi Valley beat Crosspoint, 47-30.
Cobb netted 15 of the Crosspoint points. She also had six rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
Murray ended with 10 points, seven rebounds and a steal.
Sheppard scored the other five points and grabbed 15 rebounds with three steals and a blocked shot.
Huff pulled down 17 rebounds with two blocked shots, an assist and a steal.
Gallegos grabbed seven rebounds.
For Mississippi Valley, Audrey Crowe was the leading scorer with 21 points.